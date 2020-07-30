Samsung Galaxy M31s officially launched in India; comes with Exynos 9611 SoC, 8 GB RAM and quad rear cameras

Samsung had launched its Galaxy M31 budget smartphone in the Indian market in February this year. Today, as expected, the South Korean giant has unveiled a new variant of the same in India, dubbed as Samsung Galaxy M31s.

The smartphone features a 6.5-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and Gorilla Glass protection on top. Under the hood, the device is powered by Samsung’s own Exynos 9611 processor.

It comes in two variants — 6 GB RAM with 128 GB internal storage and 8 GB RAM with 128 GB internal storage. There’s also a dedicated microSD card slot that allows you to expand the storage capacity.

As for the camera department, the device features a quad-camera setup on the back, consisting of a 64 MP primary camera sensor with f/1.8 aperture, a 12 MP ultra-wide sensor, a 5 MP depth sensor for portrait shots, and a 5 MP macro lens.

On the front side, it has a 32 MP snapper for taking selfies and video calling. The smartphone also has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for added protection.

It runs the Android 10 operating system out-of-the-box with the company’s own Samsung One UI 2.0 on top. The phone is powered by a 6000 mAh battery and has support for 25W fast charging technology.

The Samsung Galaxy M31s comes in Mirage Black and Mirage Blue color options and will be available for purchase through Amazon from 6th August. The 6 GB RAM model is priced at ₹19,499 while the 8 GB RAM model costs ₹21,499.

Samsung Galaxy M31s Specifications

Display: 6.5-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O display with 20:9 aspect ratio and Gorilla Glass 3

6.5-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O display with 20:9 aspect ratio and Gorilla Glass 3 CPU: Samsung Exynos 9611

Samsung Exynos 9611 GPU: Mali G72-MP3

Mali G72-MP3 RAM: 6/8 GB LPDDR4

6/8 GB LPDDR4 Storage: 128 GB internal; expandable using microSD card

128 GB internal; expandable using microSD card OS: Samsung One UI 2.0 based on Android 10

Samsung One UI 2.0 based on Android 10 Rear Camera: Quad Camera — 64 MP primary sensor with f/1.8 + 12 MP ultra-wide sensor + 5 MP depth sensor + 5 MP macro lens

Quad Camera — 64 MP primary sensor with f/1.8 + 12 MP ultra-wide sensor + 5 MP depth sensor + 5 MP macro lens Front Camera: 32 MP

32 MP Connectivity: Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/A-GPS, and USB Type-C port

Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/A-GPS, and USB Type-C port Colors: Mirage Black and Mirage Blue

Mirage Black and Mirage Blue Battery: 6000 mAh with 25W fast charging

Samsung Galaxy M31s Pricing and Availability details in India