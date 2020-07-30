Nokia 8.3 5G smartphone to launch in the US this fall

HMD Global, the company which makes Nokia-branded smartphones, has today confirmed that the Nokia 8.3 5G “flagship” smartphone will be available for purchase in the United States starting this fall. However, the company has not revealed specific launch date for the same.

The smartphone was originally launched in March this year as the company’s first mid-range 5G smartphone. The phone is already up for sale in the European market. To know more about its U.S. availability, we’ll have to wait a few more weeks.

As for the specifications, the device comes with a 6.81-inch Full HD+ display with 2400 x 1080 pixels screen resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio, and 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 765G processor, coupled with Adreno 620 GPU.

It comes in two variants — one with 6 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage and another with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage. There’s also a microSD card slot that enables further storage expansion.

There’s a 64 MP primary sensor with Dual LED flash, a 12 MP ultra-wide angle lens, a 2 MP macro lens, and a 2 MP depth sensor. On the front side, the device comes with a 24 MP snapper for taking selfies and video calling.

It also features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor while connectivity options on the device include 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, and USB Type-C port. It runs Android 10 operating system out of the box and is powered by a 4500 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

The Nokia 8.3 5G will be up against the likes of LG Velvet and OnePlus Nord, all of which are powered by the same chipset. However, since the OnePlus Nord isn’t launching in the U.S., the primary competition of Nokia 8.3 5G is LG Velvet.

Nokia 8.3 5G Specifications