Samsung Galaxy On Nxt 64 GB variant launched in India for Rs. 16900
Samsung has been specifically focusing the affordable smartphone segment to drive sales. After launching the Samsung Galaxy On Nxt late last year, the company has now launched a higher memory variant of the handset.
Samsung has announced the launch of the 64 GB variant of the Samsung Galaxy On Nxt, which is the company’s latest affordable 4G smartphone with a fingerprint scanner. The device has a 5.5 inch display with resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. The smartphone is powered by the octa core Exynos 7870 processor with 3 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage.
The Samsung Galaxy On Nxt has a 13 MP rear facing auto focus camera with LED flash. There is also a front facing 8 MP camera. The device runs on the Android Marshmallow version with a 3300 mAh battery. The phone has dual SIM support with 4G LTE and VoLTE connectivity.
Samsung Galaxy On Nxt specs:
- 5.5 inch display
- 1920 x 1080 pixels resolution
- 1.6 GHz octa core Exynos 7870 processor
- 3 GB RAM
- 64 GB internal memory
- 13 MP primary camera
- 8 MP front facing camera
- Android v6.0.1 Marshmallow
- Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE
- 3300 mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy On Nxt Price and Availability:
The handset priced at Rs. 16900. The phone will be available exclusively on Flipkart in Gold and Black colour options
5 Comments on "Samsung Galaxy On Nxt 64 GB variant launched in India for Rs. 16900"
but it’s still overpriced!!
well, considering the price of other samsung devices, for the price this one provide much better specs iif u compare it to J-series!!
Samsung’s face off
ZTE 11 mini s
Is better choice.
Good attempt by Samsung to break into Xiaomi/Lenovo stronghold!