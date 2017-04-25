Samsung has been specifically focusing the affordable smartphone segment to drive sales. After launching the Samsung Galaxy On Nxt late last year, the company has now launched a higher memory variant of the handset.

Samsung has announced the launch of the 64 GB variant of the Samsung Galaxy On Nxt, which is the company’s latest affordable 4G smartphone with a fingerprint scanner. The device has a 5.5 inch display with resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. The smartphone is powered by the octa core Exynos 7870 processor with 3 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage.

The Samsung Galaxy On Nxt has a 13 MP rear facing auto focus camera with LED flash. There is also a front facing 8 MP camera. The device runs on the Android Marshmallow version with a 3300 mAh battery. The phone has dual SIM support with 4G LTE and VoLTE connectivity.

Samsung Galaxy On Nxt specs:

5.5 inch display

1920 x 1080 pixels resolution

1.6 GHz octa core Exynos 7870 processor

3 GB RAM

64 GB internal memory

13 MP primary camera

8 MP front facing camera

Android v6.0.1 Marshmallow

Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE

3300 mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy On Nxt Price and Availability:

The handset priced at Rs. 16900. The phone will be available exclusively on Flipkart in Gold and Black colour options