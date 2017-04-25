Xiaomi

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 to feature improved receiver sound technology

By Jonathan Pereira
2

Xiaomi had displayed a lot of innovation with the bezel-less Mi Mix concept smartphone. The company managed to use a Cantilever piezoelectric ceramic technology which replaces the traditional ear piece to make place for the 91.3% screen-to-body ratio. However, the company seems to be improving further.

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 to feature improved receiver sound technology

According to sources, Xiaomi is reportedly working with AAC technologies to develop a better new generation technology known as AAC actuator. The technology is expected to be used on the Mi Mix 2 for the earpiece. It is said to achieve a better screen sound especially at low frequency.

While the Cantilever piezoelectric ceramic technology was certainly innovative, Xiaomi is looking at replacing it due to the below average user experience reported by users. The AAC actuator would further enable to reduce the body footprint and help Xiaomi to achieve the 93% screen-to-body ratio it has been targeting for the Mi Mix 2.

Via

You might also likeMore from author

Leave a Reply

2 Comments on "Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 to feature improved receiver sound technology"

VISHAL GAJANAN GIRI

this means the next Mi mix will have a all bezel-less design, no bezels at all!!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
41 minutes 5 seconds ago
VISHAL GAJANAN GIRI

Xiaomi is really innovative!!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
42 minutes 14 seconds ago
wpDiscuz