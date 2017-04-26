Meizu E2 spotted at TENAA ahead of launch

Even while the press renders of the upcoming Meizu E2 surfaced a few days back, the specifications of the handset have now been revealed ahead of the launch.

The upcoming Meizu E2 passed through TENAA in China, giving a closer look at the design and the specs of the smartphone. Firstly, the unconventional placement of the LED flash in a straight line along the antenna band has been confirmed. Other than that, the design in quite in line with the regular Meizu design language.

Further, the listing also reveals that the Meizu E2 would sport a 5.5 inch full HD display. The smartphone is said to be powered by an octa core processor clocked at 2.35 GHz, which hints towards the MediaTek Helio P20. Also expected is a 13 MP rear facing camera and a front facing 8 MP selfie camera. The handset is expected to announced later today.

Via