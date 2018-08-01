Samsung Galaxy On8 (2018) launched in India with 6-inch Infinity Display and Dual Rear Cameras

Earlier last month, South Korean tech giant Samsung launched the Galaxy On6 in India which is just a re-branded Galaxy J6 that’s priced lower. One of the highlights of the Galaxy On6 is its 5.6-inch Super AMOLED Infinity Display. Well now, Samsung has today launched one more smartphone in India that comes with an Infinity Display – the Samsung Galaxy On8 (2018).

The Samsung Galaxy On8 (2018) boasts a 6-inch Super AMOLED Infinity Display that has aspect ratio of 18.5:9 and a resolution of 1480 x 720 pixels. Samsung says that a screen with this aspect ratio offers around 15% more display area without increasing the overall footprint of the device.

The Samsung Galaxy On8 (2018) sports “premium polycarbonate uni-body” construction along with curves around the edges of the back that makes it comfortable for the users to hold it. Under the hood, the Galaxy On8 (2018) comes with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 450 SoC which is coupled with 4 GB RAM.

On the software front, the Galaxy On8 (2018) runs Android Oreo out-of-the-box and comes with the Samsung Mall app that makes use of AI to help users with shopping across different e-commerce platforms. The smartphone also comes with a feature called ‘Chat Over Video’ that lets users reply to messages using a transparent keyboard when a video is playing.

Speaking about photography, the Samsung Galaxy On8 (2018) rocks dual cameras – 16 MP + 5 MP – at the back along with a single 16 MP snapper on the front. The dual rear cameras come with the ‘Live Focus’ feature that lets you blur the background in the photo and keep the subject in focus. Other camera features on Galaxy On8 (2018) include Background Blur Shape, Portrait Dolly and Portrait Backdrop.

Lastly, the Samsung Galaxy On8 (2018) comes with 64 GB of on-board storage, and, ships with a 3500 mAh battery that fuels the entire package.

Commenting on the launch of Galaxy On8 (2018), Sandeep Singh Arora, Vice President, Online Business, Samsung India, said, “At Samsung, our constant endeavour is to bring meaningful innovation in our products and services that can truly add value to the lives of our consumers. Galaxy On8 sports Samsung’s signature Infinity Display and is a stunning device with state-of-the-art hardware and software features. With Galaxy On8, we have emphasized more on the camera, which is one of the most used features by millennials today.”

Samsung Galaxy On8 (2018) Specifications

Samsung Galaxy On8 (2018) Price in India and Availability