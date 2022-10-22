Samsung is gearing up to launch its next-generation Galaxy S-series flagship smartphones in the market, and if the reports are to be believed, then the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 series will be announced a bit early than the previous generation models.

While the exact launch date is not yet known, we expect the device to go official sometime in early 2023, most probably in January or February. Ahead of the official announcement, key specifications of the Galaxy S23 Ultra have leaked online, and the phone has now appeared on GeekBench.

The GeekBench listing shows that the phone is powered by an unnamed “kalama” motherboard identifier and has a CPU configuration of 1+2+2+3 with a peak clock speed of 3.36GHz. Previous reports have revealed that the phone will come powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra managed to score 1,521 points in the single-core test and 4,689 points in the multi-core test, which is quite higher compared to the scores of 1,200 and 3,2000 of the Galaxy S22 Ultra, which is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC.

The listing shows the device packing 8GB of RAM, but the company will be offering at least 12GB of RAM for the top-end model. It runs the Android 13 operating system out-of-the-box with the company’s own One UI custom user interface on top.

As for the other specs, the Galaxy S23 Ultra is expected to feature a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED QHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. In the camera department, the quad-camera setup will contain a new 200-megapixel primary camera.

There have been contradictory reports when it comes to the Exynos-powered model. Some reports indicate that the company is doing away with the Exynos models and will only launch Qualcomm-powered phones, while some other reports claim that Samsung will launch S23-series models powered by Exynos chips. To know for sure, we will have to wait for the official launch in the coming months.

