Wondering how to add images and text in the header and footer in your Excel sheet? When you print the spreadsheet, you can specify the header and footer information such as page numbers, date, title, logo, watermark/signature, or anything you wish. Here’s how you can add images and text in headers/footers in Microsoft Excel.

How To Add Images And Text In Headers/Footers In Microsoft Excel

Adding images and text helps you to make your worksheet organized and better to understand. You can put your logo, watermark, signature, page numbers, date, name of the file, or anything you wish in the headers or footers in Excel. To add text or image in the header or footer, here’s what you need to do, follow these steps in your Microsoft Excel worksheet.

To quickly add text in the header or footer, do this.

Step 1: Launch Microsoft Excel and open the document you want to put the information in under the headers or footers.

Step 2: To quickly add text in the header or footer, click on Insert and then go to Text on the right side of the menu bar.

Step 3: Under the Text, click on it and select Header & Footer from the options.

Step 4: Add the header and footer information in the text form in the left, center, and right boxes. You will get the footer after you scroll to the bottom of the sheet.

To add images or logos to the header and footer, do this.

Step 1: Click on Page Layout and click Margins .

Step 2: Under the Margins, choose Custom Margins from the options and then a new window will open.

Step 3: Click on the Header/Footer tab and under that click on Custom Header if you put images in the header, or Custom Footer if you want to add in the footer.

Step 4: Click on the Insert Pictures button, the second-last image button as shown in the image below.

Step 5: Under that, choose From a File and browse your image, logo, watermark, signature, or whatever you want to put.

Step 6: Once you are done, click on OK to save changes.

In addition to the images, you can also add custom text from here and customize your header and footer with both, text and images.

So, this is how you can add images and text in the header or footer. Want more? Take a look at some useful stuff below.

