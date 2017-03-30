Samsung Galaxy S6 edge+ receiving Android 7.0 Nougat update in India

After rolling out the Android 7.0 Nougat update in India for the Galaxy Note5, Samsung is rolling out the 7.0 Nougat update for yet another of its 2015 flagship, the Galaxy S6 edge+.

This update, which brings the Android 7.0 Nougat update to the Samsung Galaxy S6 edge+, carries build number G928GDDU3CQC7. While the exact size of this update is yet unknown, it weighs more than 1 GB, hence, we advice you to download it over a Wi-Fi connection instead of Mobile Data. This would not only result in faster download of the update, but, you also won’t be charged heftily by your telecom oeprator for downloading such a big file using the Mobile Data.

As this is a Nougat update, it will bring cool new features to the Galaxy S6 edge+ like multi-window, improved Doze, direct reply, newer emojis, bundled notifications and more. This update is currently being rolled out over the air and you should get an update notification soon on your device. However, if you don’t receive a notification, you can check for the update manually by going to the Settings > About device menu.

If you have already received the Android 7.0 Nougat update on your device and installed it, do let us know if you notice anything new apart from what we have mentioned above.

