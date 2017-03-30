Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S6 edge+ receiving Android 7.0 Nougat update in India

By Sagar Bakre
3

After rolling out the Android 7.0 Nougat update in India for the Galaxy Note5, Samsung is rolling out the 7.0 Nougat update for yet another of its 2015 flagship, the Galaxy S6 edge+.

Samsung Galaxy S6 edge+ receiving Android 7.0 Nougat update in India

This update, which brings the Android 7.0 Nougat update to the Samsung Galaxy S6 edge+, carries build number G928GDDU3CQC7. While the exact size of this update is yet unknown, it weighs more than 1 GB, hence, we advice you to download it over a Wi-Fi connection instead of Mobile Data. This would not only result in faster download of the update, but, you also won’t be charged heftily by your telecom oeprator for downloading such a big file using the Mobile Data.

As this is a Nougat update, it will bring cool new features to the Galaxy S6 edge+ like multi-window, improved Doze, direct reply, newer emojis, bundled notifications and more. This update is currently being rolled out over the air and you should get an update notification soon on your device. However, if you don’t receive a notification, you can check for the update manually by going to the Settings > About device menu.

If you have already received the Android 7.0 Nougat update on your device and installed it, do let us know if you notice anything new apart from what we have mentioned above.

Via

You might also likeMore from author

Leave a Reply

3 Comments on "Samsung Galaxy S6 edge+ receiving Android 7.0 Nougat update in India"

VISHAL GAJANAN GIRI

great news for samsung users!!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
5 days 4 hours ago
Ajay Thakur

Hopefully this means lag free TouchWiz and battery life improvements!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
5 days 5 hours ago
Ankit Kr

Good news for user

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
5 days 6 hours ago
wpDiscuz