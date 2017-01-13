Latest 3D renders of Samsung Galaxy S8 show off curved display

Around two hours ago, we told you about Samsung finalizing the Galaxy S8’s design and ditching the physical home button. Well now, 3D renders of the Galaxy S8 have surfaced online which give us a look at the device from different angles.

The renders have been generated by a case maker who chose to remain anonymous. As you can see from the render above, the physical home button has been removed in favor of achieving higher screen-to-body ratio. The device also looks bezel-less as the edges have been moved farther out of sight.

If you are wondering where the fingerprint scanner is, let us tell you that there’s a higher probability of it being located under the glass. Moving on, those who were worried about the removal of 3.5 mm audio jack as well, you can stop worrying (at least for now) as it can be seen located below besides the USB port. We are not sure whether it’s a USB Type-C port or the regular micro USB port. However, given the fact that last year’s flagships came with Type-C, it seems very unlikely for Samsung to choose micro USB port.

Samsung has also added stereo speakers on the Galaxy S8, one is located at the top whereas the other is at the bottom. Looking at the placement of these speakers, we hope that the sound coming off of it won’t be blocked while gaming or watching videos.

For now, that’s all, but we are sure to come across more information like press renders, videos, etc. That said, we will keep you posted as and when we have more information.

