Samsung Galaxy S8 Active detailed specs surface online

Earlier this week, we came across the images and video of Samsung Galaxy S8 Active which showed off the design of this rugged smartphone. Now, images of what appear to be presentation slides have leaked online which reveal the specifications of the Galaxy S8 Active in detail.

These images have originated from Chinese social network Weibo. The images not only reveal the specifications of the Galaxy S8 Active, but, also show off the device from different angles.

According to these leaked images, the Samsung Galaxy S8 Active is powered by Snapdragon 835 SoC which is paired with 4 GB RAM and runs Android 7.0. Nougat. It sports a 5.8-inch shatter resistant Super AMOLED Infinity Display which is covered with Gorilla Glass 5 for protection against scratches. However, unlike the regular Galaxy S8, the Galaxy S8 Active doesn’t come with curved edge screen and instead sports a flat display.

Moving on, the Galaxy S8 Active has 64 GB of storage on board with external storage expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card. The phone has 12 MP Dual Pixel camera at the back and 8 MP camera on the front, both of which have f/1.7 aperture. The Galaxy S8 Active, like the regular S8, is IP68 water and dust resistant, but, comes with the additional MIL-STD-810G certification which makes it resistant to drops and falls.

Also, apart from that, the Galaxy S8 Active also comes with a bigger 4000 mAh battery (with fast wireless charging) as opposed to 3000 mAh on regular Galaxy S8. While the Galaxy S8 Active is said to be available only in the US while being AT&t exclusive, the leaked images don’t show any AT&T logo on the device. Well, that’s because this time, the Galaxy S8 Active will be available unlocked. That’s something also stated on the Weibo post.

The Galaxy S8 Active would be offered in Meteor Gray and Titanium Gold colors. We are expecting it to be unveiled in the US by the end of the first week of August.

