Vivo V5 Plus gets a price cut in India, now available for ₹22,990 on Flipkart

The Vivo V5 Plus, which was announced back in January this year, was launched in India a couple of days later. It was launched in India with a price tag of ₹27,980, however, this phone with dual selfie camera has now got a price cut of around ₹5000 in the country.

The Vivo V5 Plus is now available for ₹22,990 on Flipkart which is a price cut of ₹4990. Vivo had also launched the special edition of V5 Plus in India back in April which is called the Vivo V5 Plus IPL Limited Edition. Unlike the regular variant of the V5 Plus, the IPL Limtied Edition was launched for ₹25,990, however, this variant is also currently available for ₹22,990 on Flipkart.

The Vivo V5 Plus is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 625 chipset which is paired with 4 GB RAM and backed by Adreno 506 GPU. It sports a 5.5-inch Full-HD display and runs Funtouch OS 3.0 out of the box which is based on Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow.

The most notable feature of the Vivo V5 Plus though is the dual camera setup on the front. The V5 Plus sports a 20 MP and 8 MP selfie camera on the front which is also accompanied by flash called Moonlight LED flash by Vivo. For regular shots, you get a 16 MP snapper at the back.

Vivo V5 Plus specifications:

Display: 5.5-inch Full HD IPS Display (1920 x 1080 pixels resolution) covered with 2.5D curved Gorilla Glass

5.5-inch Full HD IPS Display (1920 x 1080 pixels resolution) covered with 2.5D curved Gorilla Glass Fingerprint Scanner: Yes, on Home button

Yes, on Home button Software: FunTouch OS 3.0 based on Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow

FunTouch OS 3.0 based on Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow CPU: Up to 2.0 GHz octa-core Cortex-A53 processor, Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 (MSM8953), 14nm FinFET

Up to 2.0 GHz octa-core Cortex-A53 processor, Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 (MSM8953), 14nm FinFET GPU: Adreno 506

Adreno 506 Memory: 4 GB LPDDR3 RAM

4 GB LPDDR3 RAM Storage: 64 GB internal storage, no MicroSD support

64 GB internal storage, no MicroSD support Main Camera: 16 MP f/2.0, PDAF, single LED flash, 4K video @30fps, 480p video @120fps

16 MP f/2.0, PDAF, single LED flash, 4K video @30fps, 480p video @120fps Front Camera: Dual (20 MP + 8 MP) f/2.0, Moonlight LED flash, 1080p video @30fps

Dual (20 MP + 8 MP) f/2.0, Moonlight LED flash, 1080p video @30fps Connectivity: Micro USB, 3.5 mm stereo jack, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 4.0, A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS

Micro USB, 3.5 mm stereo jack, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 4.0, A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS Cellular: 4G LTE, Dual SIM (GSM + GSM), VoLTE-enabled

4G LTE, Dual SIM (GSM + GSM), VoLTE-enabled Battery: 3,055 mAh Li-Ion (non-removable)

3,055 mAh Li-Ion (non-removable) Dimensions: 152.6 mm x 74 mm x 7.3 mm

152.6 mm x 74 mm x 7.3 mm Weight: 158.6 grams

At this moment, it’s unclear whether the price cut is temporary or permanent. Having said that, you can check out our Vivo V5 Plus review if you are interested in buying it as the price is now reduced.