Vivo V5 Plus gets a price cut in India, now available for ₹22,990 on Flipkart
The Vivo V5 Plus, which was announced back in January this year, was launched in India a couple of days later. It was launched in India with a price tag of ₹27,980, however, this phone with dual selfie camera has now got a price cut of around ₹5000 in the country.
The Vivo V5 Plus is now available for ₹22,990 on Flipkart which is a price cut of ₹4990. Vivo had also launched the special edition of V5 Plus in India back in April which is called the Vivo V5 Plus IPL Limited Edition. Unlike the regular variant of the V5 Plus, the IPL Limtied Edition was launched for ₹25,990, however, this variant is also currently available for ₹22,990 on Flipkart.
The Vivo V5 Plus is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 625 chipset which is paired with 4 GB RAM and backed by Adreno 506 GPU. It sports a 5.5-inch Full-HD display and runs Funtouch OS 3.0 out of the box which is based on Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow.
The most notable feature of the Vivo V5 Plus though is the dual camera setup on the front. The V5 Plus sports a 20 MP and 8 MP selfie camera on the front which is also accompanied by flash called Moonlight LED flash by Vivo. For regular shots, you get a 16 MP snapper at the back.
Vivo V5 Plus specifications:
- Display: 5.5-inch Full HD IPS Display (1920 x 1080 pixels resolution) covered with 2.5D curved Gorilla Glass
- Fingerprint Scanner: Yes, on Home button
- Software: FunTouch OS 3.0 based on Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow
- CPU: Up to 2.0 GHz octa-core Cortex-A53 processor, Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 (MSM8953), 14nm FinFET
- GPU: Adreno 506
- Memory: 4 GB LPDDR3 RAM
- Storage: 64 GB internal storage, no MicroSD support
- Main Camera: 16 MP f/2.0, PDAF, single LED flash, 4K video @30fps, 480p video @120fps
- Front Camera: Dual (20 MP + 8 MP) f/2.0, Moonlight LED flash, 1080p video @30fps
- Connectivity: Micro USB, 3.5 mm stereo jack, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 4.0, A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS
- Cellular: 4G LTE, Dual SIM (GSM + GSM), VoLTE-enabled
- Battery: 3,055 mAh Li-Ion (non-removable)
- Dimensions: 152.6 mm x 74 mm x 7.3 mm
- Weight: 158.6 grams
At this moment, it’s unclear whether the price cut is temporary or permanent. Having said that, you can check out our Vivo V5 Plus review if you are interested in buying it as the price is now reduced.
Still atleast 7000-8000 overpriced.
selfie beast just got even cheaper!!