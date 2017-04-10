Vivo V5 Plus IPL Limited Edition price revealed, now available for purchase in India

After launching the V5 Plus in India this January, Vivo launched the Vivo V5 Plus IPL Limited Edition in the country last week. During the launch, Vivo didn’t reveal the price of this limited edition V5 Plus, however, the company has now announced that the Vivo V5 Plus IPL Limited Edition will be sold for ₹25,990 in India which is ₹1990 lesser than the regular variant of the V5 Plus.

Vivo is the official sponsor of IPL, and, the Vivo V5 Plus IPL Limited Edition was launched by the company to celebrate 10 years of IPL. Even though this is the limited edition, there’s no difference between the limited edition and regular variant of the V5 Plus except the paint job and the Vivo IPL logo engraved at the back of the limited edition.

“The idea behind the launch of limited edition phone was to offer our consumers with not just the phone but an experience they can cherish for a life time. We have given strictest attention to the design and feel of the phone and our focus is to offer an exclusive experience to the cricket crazy audience. We are hopeful that the limited edition V5Plus phones will draw huge attention from the audience.” said Vivek Zhang, CMO, Vivo India.

Vivo V5 Plus IPL Limited Edition specifications:

Display: 5.5-inch Full HD IPS Display (1920 x 1080 pixels resolution) covered with 2.5D curved Gorilla Glass

5.5-inch Full HD IPS Display (1920 x 1080 pixels resolution) covered with 2.5D curved Gorilla Glass Fingerprint Scanner: Yes, on Home button

Yes, on Home button Software: FunTouch OS 3.0 based on Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow

FunTouch OS 3.0 based on Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow CPU: Up to 2.0 GHz octa-core Cortex-A53 processor, Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 (MSM8953), 14nm FinFET

Up to 2.0 GHz octa-core Cortex-A53 processor, Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 (MSM8953), 14nm FinFET GPU: Adreno 506

Adreno 506 Memory: 4 GB LPDDR3 RAM

4 GB LPDDR3 RAM Storage: 64 GB internal storage, no MicroSD support

64 GB internal storage, no MicroSD support Main Camera: 16 MP f/2.0, PDAF, single LED flash, 4K video @30fps, 480p video @120fps

16 MP f/2.0, PDAF, single LED flash, 4K video @30fps, 480p video @120fps Front Camera: Dual (20 MP + 8 MP) f/2.0, Moonlight LED flash, 1080p video @30fps

Dual (20 MP + 8 MP) f/2.0, Moonlight LED flash, 1080p video @30fps Connectivity: Micro USB, 3.5 mm stereo jack, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 4.0, A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS

Micro USB, 3.5 mm stereo jack, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 4.0, A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS Cellular: 4G LTE, Dual SIM (GSM + GSM), VoLTE-enabled

4G LTE, Dual SIM (GSM + GSM), VoLTE-enabled Battery: 3,055 mAh Li-Ion (non-removable)

3,055 mAh Li-Ion (non-removable) Dimensions: 152.6 mm x 74 mm x 7.3 mm

152.6 mm x 74 mm x 7.3 mm Weight: 158.6 grams

The Vivo V5 Plus IPL Limited Edition is available online exclusively on Flipkart and can also be purchased from offline retail stores.