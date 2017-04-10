Reliance Jio Infocomm

Airtel accuses Reliance Jio of violating TRAI directives to stop Summer Surprise offer

By Jonathan Pereira
7

Even as the rival telecom operators heaved a sigh of relief after TRAI stopped the Jio Summer Surprise offer, Airtel has accused the new-comer of violating the regulators orders.

Airtel accuses Reliance Jio of violating TRAI directives to stop Summer Surprise offer

Bharti Airtel has accused Reliance Jio of violating the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) orders. The operator claimed that the new-comer continued its controversial Jio Summer Surprise offer despite the regulators directives to discontinue the offer. The leading operator also urged TRAI to take suitable action against Reliance Jio for violating the orders.

Reliance Jio however said that it has complied to the regulators directive and is in the process of withdrawing the Summer Surprise offer as soon as it is operationally feasible. However, it seems that Reliance Jio is using this an excuse to aggressively push customers to avail the offer.

Airtel maintains that given the orders from TRAI, Reliance Jio should have stopped the Jio Summer Surprise offer with immediate effect. The leading operator claimed that Reliance Jio openly continuing the offer despite the directive from TRAI is a severe violation and should be dealt with.

Via

You might also likeMore from author

Leave a Reply

7 Comments on "Airtel accuses Reliance Jio of violating TRAI directives to stop Summer Surprise offer"

VISHAL GAJANAN GIRI

ULTA CHOR kOTWAL KO DANTE!!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 minutes 22 seconds ago
ABS Kundra

Instead of crying, Airtel should reduce the tariff. All the operators have been charging excessive for data. Jio has brought welcome relief for the Consumer.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
21 minutes 39 seconds ago
Liu Min Han

Someone who can’t compete suddenly starts crying foul

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
2 hours 11 minutes ago
Ajay Thakur

Dear Airtel, stop being a crybaby!

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
3 hours 35 minutes ago
Ankit Kr

All operaters are under pressure due to jio

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
4 hours 9 minutes ago
EUB TANI

Don’t worry Jio… we are standing with you..

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
4 hours 14 minutes ago
Rahul Kashyap

fatt rahi h Airtel ki. 😡

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
4 hours 17 minutes ago
wpDiscuz