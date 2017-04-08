Image of alleged Samsung Galaxy Note 8 leaked online with S-Pen

Samsung unveiled the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ last week which are yet to go on sale, however, the Internet has started getting filled with information related to its upcoming flagship of 2017, the Galaxy Note 8. While there’s still a lot of time for the unveiling of this Note7 successor, rumor mills have already started doing their work, and, an image of alleged Galaxy Note 8 has already surfaced online.

This image of alleged Galaxy Note 8 has surfaced online along with the S-Pen which is something the Note lineup is known for. Besides, the design language on the Note 8 is similar to the recently unveiled Galaxy S8 and S8+. Small bezels at the top and bottom with physical home button and Samsung logo missing. You can also see the on-screen navigation buttons. Moreover, if you take a closer look, you can also see the Iris Scanner above the display which first debuted on last year’s Galaxy Note7.

The device also has Samsung’s Bixby open. Also, according to the recent rumors, the Galaxy Note 8 might come with a 6.32-inch Infinity Display. Besides, as Samsung has done away with the physical home buttons at the front on the Galaxy S8 duo and moved the fingerprint scanner at the back, this will be case with the Note 8 as well, and hence, there are rumors that Samsung would embed the fingerprint scanner under the display on the Note 8.

Furthermore, as the device will come with S-Pen, we shouldn’t expect a bigger battery on this device. The Galaxy S8 and S8+ come with Exynos 8895 or Snapdragon 835 SoC (depending on the market), hence, we expect Samsung to use the same chipsets for the Note 8 as well.

Having said all that, we suggest you take the image shown above with a grain of salt as we are sure to come across more images like that in the coming days.

