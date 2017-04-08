GuidesCoolpad

How to take a screenshot on Coolpad Note 5 Lite [Guide]

By Divyang Makwana
5

Coolpad Note 5 Lite offers compelling features at an affordable price with the most notable one is the 8 MP selfie camera with LED flash. After spending time with the Note 5 Lite, the CoolUI 8.0 interface has plenty of features to offer. If you don’t already know, it takes screenshots in multiple ways. Check out this guide on how to take a screenshot on Coolpad Note 5 Lite.

How to take a screenshot on Coolpad Note 5 Lite [Guide]

How to take a screenshot on Coolpad Note 5 Lite

There are 4 ways to take a screenshot on Coolpad Note 5 Lite. Here they are.

Method 1: By Volume Down Key + Power Key (Press & Hold)

The most common way to take screenshots on any smartphone is the Volume Down and Power button. On Coolpad Note 5 Lite, you need to press and hold Volume Down + Power Key combination. This is one way you can capture the screen activity. Coolpad Note 5 Lite also provides other ways.

Method 2: By Quick Shortcuts Bar

Not just you can capture the screenshots with physical keys, it has built-in buttons that let you take screenshots. Swipe from bottom to top from any screen and again scroll the shortcuts from left to right. Tap

  • Swipe from bottom to top from any screen
  • Scroll the shortcuts from left to right.
  • Tap on Screenshot.

Right after you take a screenshot, you will be provided with different shapes to crop the image.

How to take a screenshot on Coolpad Note 5 Lite [Guide] How to take a screenshot on Coolpad Note 5 Lite [Guide]

Method 3: By Three Fingers

If these aren’t the best ways to capture a screenshot, you can always do it by swiping your three fingers on the screen. There’s a three finger gesture input that allows you to take screenshots. All you need is to enable it under the Settings -> Smart Control -> Action and Screen -> Three-Finger Screenshot.

Now swipe up or down with three fingers at any screen to take a screenshot.

How to take a screenshot on Coolpad Note 5 Lite [Guide] How to take a screenshot on Coolpad Note 5 Lite [Guide] How to take a screenshot on Coolpad Note 5 Lite [Guide]

How to take a screenshot on Coolpad Note 5 Lite [Guide] How to take a screenshot on Coolpad Note 5 Lite [Guide] How to take a screenshot on Coolpad Note 5 Lite [Guide] How to take a screenshot on Coolpad Note 5 Lite [Guide]

Method 4: Using C Button

The last but not the least is to make use of its floating C button shortcut to take screenshots quickly from any screen. Just enable the C button from the quick shortcut bar or from the Settings -> Smart Control -> C-Button.

How to take a screenshot on Coolpad Note 5 Lite [Guide] How to take a screenshot on Coolpad Note 5 Lite [Guide] How to take a screenshot on Coolpad Note 5 Lite [Guide] How to take a screenshot on Coolpad Note 5 Lite [Guide] How to take a screenshot on Coolpad Note 5 Lite [Guide]

So, this is how you take a screenshot on Coolpad Note 5 Lite. Also, check 5 cool things we like about Coolpad Note 5 Lite

Head on to our How-To Guides section for more such stuff.

You might also likeMore from author

Leave a Reply

5 Comments on "How to take a screenshot on Coolpad Note 5 Lite [Guide]"

Rahul Kashyap

Thanks for the info Mobigyaan.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 minute 25 seconds ago
VISHAL GAJANAN GIRI

love this Guide articles from Mobigyaan!!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
29 minutes 7 seconds ago
EUB TANI

With three fingers gesture to take a screenshot is the easiest method than others… it’s Awesome.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
50 minutes 4 seconds ago
Ajay Thakur

I’d prefer three fingers gesture to take a screenshot it’s really cool!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour 6 minutes ago
Ankit Kr

Wow 4 way….
But c buttom is new

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour 12 minutes ago
wpDiscuz