How to take a screenshot on Coolpad Note 5 Lite [Guide]

Coolpad Note 5 Lite offers compelling features at an affordable price with the most notable one is the 8 MP selfie camera with LED flash. After spending time with the Note 5 Lite, the CoolUI 8.0 interface has plenty of features to offer. If you don’t already know, it takes screenshots in multiple ways. Check out this guide on how to take a screenshot on Coolpad Note 5 Lite.

How to take a screenshot on Coolpad Note 5 Lite

There are 4 ways to take a screenshot on Coolpad Note 5 Lite. Here they are.

Method 1: By Volume Down Key + Power Key (Press & Hold)

The most common way to take screenshots on any smartphone is the Volume Down and Power button. On Coolpad Note 5 Lite, you need to press and hold Volume Down + Power Key combination. This is one way you can capture the screen activity. Coolpad Note 5 Lite also provides other ways.

Method 2: By Quick Shortcuts Bar

Not just you can capture the screenshots with physical keys, it has built-in buttons that let you take screenshots. Swipe from bottom to top from any screen and again scroll the shortcuts from left to right. Tap

Swipe from bottom to top from any screen

Scroll the shortcuts from left to right.

Tap on Screenshot.

Right after you take a screenshot, you will be provided with different shapes to crop the image.

Method 3: By Three Fingers

If these aren’t the best ways to capture a screenshot, you can always do it by swiping your three fingers on the screen. There’s a three finger gesture input that allows you to take screenshots. All you need is to enable it under the Settings -> Smart Control -> Action and Screen -> Three-Finger Screenshot.

Now swipe up or down with three fingers at any screen to take a screenshot.

Method 4: Using C Button

The last but not the least is to make use of its floating C button shortcut to take screenshots quickly from any screen. Just enable the C button from the quick shortcut bar or from the Settings -> Smart Control -> C-Button.

So, this is how you take a screenshot on Coolpad Note 5 Lite.

