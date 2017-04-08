How to take a screenshot on Coolpad Note 5 Lite [Guide]

Coolpad Note 5 Lite offers compelling features at an affordable price with the most notable one is the 8 MP selfie camera with LED flash. After spending time with the Note 5 Lite, the CoolUI 8.0 interface has plenty of features to offer. If you don’t already know, it takes screenshots in multiple ways. Check out this guide on how to take a screenshot on Coolpad Note 5 Lite.
How to take a screenshot on Coolpad Note 5 Lite
There are 4 ways to take a screenshot on Coolpad Note 5 Lite. Here they are.
Method 1: By Volume Down Key + Power Key (Press & Hold)
The most common way to take screenshots on any smartphone is the Volume Down and Power button. On Coolpad Note 5 Lite, you need to press and hold Volume Down + Power Key combination. This is one way you can capture the screen activity. Coolpad Note 5 Lite also provides other ways.
Method 2: By Quick Shortcuts Bar
Not just you can capture the screenshots with physical keys, it has built-in buttons that let you take screenshots. Swipe from bottom to top from any screen and again scroll the shortcuts from left to right. Tap
- Swipe from bottom to top from any screen
- Scroll the shortcuts from left to right.
- Tap on Screenshot.
Right after you take a screenshot, you will be provided with different shapes to crop the image.
Method 3: By Three Fingers
If these aren’t the best ways to capture a screenshot, you can always do it by swiping your three fingers on the screen. There’s a three finger gesture input that allows you to take screenshots. All you need is to enable it under the Settings -> Smart Control -> Action and Screen -> Three-Finger Screenshot.
Now swipe up or down with three fingers at any screen to take a screenshot.
Method 4: Using C Button
The last but not the least is to make use of its floating C button shortcut to take screenshots quickly from any screen. Just enable the C button from the quick shortcut bar or from the Settings -> Smart Control -> C-Button.
So, this is how you take a screenshot on Coolpad Note 5 Lite. Also, check 5 cool things we like about Coolpad Note 5 Lite
