Samsung Galaxy S8 Active press images and training manual surfaces online

Last weekend, we came across a high-res render of Samsung Galaxy S8 Active courtesy of Evan Blass, and, the angle from which the phone was shown off literally made it look like LG G6. A day before that, we also came across some leaked presentation slides which revealed the specifications of Galaxy S8 Active. Well, we are now having a look at some more images of the Galaxy S8 Active along with photos of a training manual which confirms the details leaked earlier.

These images were received by Android Police from their source. Starting with the design of Galaxy S8 Active first, it’s pretty much in line with what we have seen so far. Rugged build, smaller bezels and rounded screen corners. As you can see, while the Galaxy S8 Active has still retained the screen resolution found on the regular S8, it has now ditched the curved edge display in favor of flat display. Also, those rounded screen corners keep reminding us of the LG G6 now.

Speaking of the leaked images of training manual, it reveals some more details of the Galaxy S8 Active. It confirms that the S8 Active comes with Bixby, has IP68 and MIL certification, and, has metal frame for durability. The images also confirm that the Galaxy S8 Active comes with “Shatter-resistant” screen, something missing from the regular Galaxy S8 as well as the larger S8+.

Like the previous Active variants, the Galaxy S8 Active is also expected to be available in the US exclusively through AT&T, however, we have noticed that the AT&T logo is nowhere to be seen in the images of the S8 Active that have leaked so far. That said, the homescreen does show AT&T as the carrier which hints at its AT&T exclusivity. Other information like price and availability were not revealed through these documents though.

Expected Samsung Galaxy S8 Active specifications:

RAM: 4 GB

Display: 5.8-inch Super AMOLED Infinity Display with 2960 x 1440 pixel resolution and Shatter-resistant screen

External Storage: Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card

Other: USB Type-C, IP68 Dust and Water Resistance, MIL-STD-810G certification, NFC, MST, Fingerprint Scanner, Heart Rate Monitor, Iris Scanner, Face Recognition, Wireless Charging, Always-On Display

Colors: Meteor Gray, Titanium Gold

Battery: 4000 mAh with Fast Wireless Charging

We are expecting the Samsung Galaxy S8 Active to go official by mid-August in the US.