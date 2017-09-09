Samsung Galaxy Tab A (2017) goes official with 8-inch display and 5000 mAh battery

Samsung launched its Galaxy Tab A tablet last year in 7-inch and 10.1-inch flavors. Now, the company has refreshed its tablet lineup with the announcement of Samsung Galaxy Tab A (2017).

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A (2017) sports metal body and is powered by a 1.4 GHz quad-core processor which is coupled with 2 GB RAM. At the front, it has an 8-inch display with 1280 x 800 pixel resolution. Below the display is the physical home button flanked by recents and back key.

Above the display is a 5 MP camera for video calling and occasional selfies, and, for regular shots, you get an 8 MP camera at the back with LED flash. The Samsung Galaxy Tab A (2017) boots up to Android 7.1 Nougat and comes with an on-board storage of 16 GB, however, you can expand the storage up to 256 GB via microSD card if you intend to load up the tablet with you favorite movies and TV shows.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A (2017) Specifications

CPU: 1.4 GHz quad-core processor

1.4 GHz quad-core processor RAM: 2 GB

2 GB Operating System: Android 7.1 Nougat

Android 7.1 Nougat Display: 8-inch WXGA (1280 x 800 pixels) TFT display

8-inch WXGA (1280 x 800 pixels) TFT display Rear Camera: 8 MP with f/1.9 aperture, HDR and LED flash

8 MP with f/1.9 aperture, HDR and LED flash Front Camera: 5 MP

5 MP Internal Storage: 16 GB

16 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card

Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card SIM: Single Nano SIM

Single Nano SIM Connectivity: 4G LTE (optional), GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB

4G LTE (optional), GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB Colors: Black, Gold

Black, Gold Battery: 5000 mAh

Samsung Galaxy Tab A (2017) Price and Availability

Price: VND 64,90,000 (around $285/₹18,260)

VND 64,90,000 (around $285/₹18,260) Availability: Available for purchase in Vietnam. Should launch in other countries soon.

Source | Via