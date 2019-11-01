Samsung Galaxy W20 5G foldable smartphone to reportedly launched this month

Samsung Galaxy Fold, the South Korean giant’s first foldable smartphone finally went on sale after multiple delays and the phone seems to be doing well in terms of sales. Now, the company is reportedly planning to launch a new foldable smartphone — Samsung Galaxy W20 5G.

As per the reports, the Galaxy W20 5G smartphone will be making its debut sometime later this month but the company has not officially confirmed this. At the Samsung Developer Conference 2019, it teased a new design that folds vertically, resembling the classic clamshell smartphones.

Rumours indicate that the Samsung Galaxy W20 5G will be a flagship device with high-end specifications, which could likely include Snapdragon 855 SoC. This means that the phone should be priced on the similar lines of the Galaxy Fold.

The teaser video of the smartphone showcased at the SDC event earlier this week suggests that a new Galaxy foldable phone will have a punch-hole display to accommodate the selfie snapper. The top screen can be used to play video, while the bottom can be used as a keyboard.

There’s also a possibility that the smartphone could get announced this month while the actual launch could take place next year, during Mobile World Congress 2020. While nothing much is known about the smartphone right now, we expect that more details could surface online in the coming days or weeks.