Samsung launches Galaxy On Max with 13 MP f/1.7 rear camera and Helio P25 processor

Two days earlier, Flipkart informed us of an upcoming Galaxy On device through a teaser image. The teaser image asked us to guess “Whats On?”. It wouldn’t take a rocket scientist to know that the upcoming device would be a Galaxy On series phone.

Well, now we know, that device is the Galaxy On Max now that it is official. Also looking at the two marquee features of the phone, it isn’t hard to say this is a clone of the Galaxy J7 Max. With some minor differences.

Samsung highlights two features of the phone. One is low light photography. The company says the 13 MP sensor has a f/1.7 aperture ‘tailor-made’ for low light scenarios. The other is ‘Social Camera Mode’. This mode allows quick sharing of photos and lots of stickers. The metal body device also has the same Samsung Pay Mini that comes with the Galaxy J7 Max.

Coming to the spec sheet, we see that the phone has a 5.7-inch Full HD display. Underneath the chassis, we have the Helio P25 chipset paired with 4 GB of RAM and 32 GB of ROM (expandable up to 256 GB). Both the back and the front have 14 MP camera sensors. The latter has an aperture of f/1.9. The Galaxy On Max is fuelled by a 3,300 mAh battery. The phone doesn’t have a smart glow ring like the Galax J7 Max. It comes preloaded with Android Nougat.

Samsung Galaxy On Max Specifications

CPU: 2.39GHz octa-core Mediatek MT6757 Helio P25

2.39GHz octa-core Mediatek MT6757 Helio P25 RAM: 4 GB

4 GB GPU: Mali-T880

Mali-T880 Operating System: Android Nougat

Android Nougat Display: 5.7-inch Full HD 1080p (1080×1920 pixels) display

5.7-inch Full HD 1080p (1080×1920 pixels) display Rear Camera: 13 MP with f/1.7 aperture and LED flash

13 MP with f/1.7 aperture and LED flash Front Camera: 13 MP with f/1.9 aperture

13 MP with f/1.9 aperture Internal Storage: 32 GB

32 GB External Storage : Expandable up to 256 GB

: Expandable up to 256 GB Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.1 LE, Wi-Fi 802.11,

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.1 LE, Wi-Fi 802.11, Colours: Black, Gold

Black, Gold Battery: 3,300 mAh

Pricing and Availability

The phone can be purchased from July 10 at a price of Rs. 16,900. It is available in gold and black colours.