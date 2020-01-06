Samsung announces truly bezel-less 8K QLED TV at CES 2020

Earlier it was reported that South Korean giant Samsung will announce an 8K TV without any bezels and the report turns out to be true. Samsung has launched its truly bezel-less 8K TV at CES 2020.

Samsung Q950 comes with bezel-less design and the company is claiming the TV offers a screen to body ratio of 99%, which is the highest ratio in the TV market. Further, it adds that the device is just 15mm thick and can be mounted on the wall.

The company had recently partnered with 8K Association and in line with that, this Samsung Q950 also meets requirements of the CTA 8K Ultra HD Display Definition. It is claimed to the world’s first TV to support native 8K playback and support for 8K films shot with the AV1 codec.

Although there isn’t 8K content available in the market, Samsung has fitted its 8K TVs with Quantum 8K Processor for upscaling non-8K content. It is good for upscaling any source to 8K as well as accessing TV over antenna, or streaming services, with a universal guide that can combine recommendations from several apps at once.

It also has Samsung’s AI ScaleNet technology built-in, that the company has claimed will allow 8K streaming on networks that only have enough bandwidth for 4K. The TV comes with speakers on all sides of the display, along with sub-woofers in the back. Named ‘Object Tracking Sound+’, it uses AI to match the movement of sound to the movement of objects on the screen.