JBL announces TUNE 220TWS and LIVE300TWS true wireless earbuds

The TUNE 220TWS earbuds, which have a simple and slim design, comes in a bunch of colorful options, including Black, Pink, White, Blue, Brown, and Green. However, it lacks some features usually found in high-end models, like built-in virtual assistants.

They last for three hours on a charge and the charging case has an additional 16 hours of battery life. Priced at $100, they compete against the likes of Apple AirPods.

The company has also launched LIVE 300TWS which seems like a big step up from the 220TWS when looking at features. Thanks to IPX5 water resistance rating, they are better suited for workouts, and the in-ear buds are less likely to fall out while exercising.

It also comes with built-in Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. They also includes JBL’s TalkThru mode, which lowers the audio from your phone and amplifies voices so you don’t have to take out your earbuds when talking to people in real life.

There’s AmbientAware mode that lets you hear background noises so you can stay aware of their surroundings. The 300TWS units last four hours on a charge and the case has an additional 14 hours of juice and are priced at $150.