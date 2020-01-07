Other StuffSamsung

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook, a premium 2-in-1 device debuts at CES 2020

By Jeet

Chromebooks, which came into existance as a cheaper option for students to get their work done, has now a wide range of product offerings, including premium devices. Samsung has now stepped up its game with the launch of a new Samsung Galaxy Chromebook at CES 2020.

Notably, it is the first Chromebook from Samsung to have Galaxy branding. The 2-in-1 device will be made available in two color options — Fiesta Red and Mercury Gray. The company seems to be promoting Fiesta Red since they have released renders of only that color option.

Samsung-Galaxy-Chromebook-Red

The device comes with an aluminum body and the display is surrounded by a 3.9mm thin bezels. The 4K AMOLED display is of 13.3-inch and offers 3840 x 2160 pixels screen resolution. Under the hood, it is powered by Intel’s 10th generation Core i5 processor with up to 16 GB RAM and 1 TB SSD.

It also comes with a 1 MP camera for video calling and there’s another 8 MP camera above the keyboard just to take photos in the tablet mode. Further, the device also comes with a stylus that fits in a slot just beside the USB Type-C port.

The Chromebook comes with Google Assistant, stereo speakers (2W x 2), a fingerprint scanner, and a backlit keyboard. It supports WiFi 6 for superfast connectivity and as for the ports, there are 2 X USB-C ports, a 3.5mm microphone and audio combo jack, and a UFS/MicroSD card slot.

The Samsung Galaxy Chromebook will be available for a starting price of $999 and is slated to go on sale later this quarter.