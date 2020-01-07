Samsung Galaxy Chromebook, a premium 2-in-1 device debuts at CES 2020

Chromebooks, which came into existance as a cheaper option for students to get their work done, has now a wide range of product offerings, including premium devices. Samsung has now stepped up its game with the launch of a new Samsung Galaxy Chromebook at CES 2020.

Notably, it is the first Chromebook from Samsung to have Galaxy branding. The 2-in-1 device will be made available in two color options — Fiesta Red and Mercury Gray. The company seems to be promoting Fiesta Red since they have released renders of only that color option.

The device comes with an aluminum body and the display is surrounded by a 3.9mm thin bezels. The 4K AMOLED display is of 13.3-inch and offers 3840 x 2160 pixels screen resolution. Under the hood, it is powered by Intel’s 10th generation Core i5 processor with up to 16 GB RAM and 1 TB SSD.

It also comes with a 1 MP camera for video calling and there’s another 8 MP camera above the keyboard just to take photos in the tablet mode. Further, the device also comes with a stylus that fits in a slot just beside the USB Type-C port.

The Chromebook comes with Google Assistant, stereo speakers (2W x 2), a fingerprint scanner, and a backlit keyboard. It supports WiFi 6 for superfast connectivity and as for the ports, there are 2 X USB-C ports, a 3.5mm microphone and audio combo jack, and a UFS/MicroSD card slot.

The Samsung Galaxy Chromebook will be available for a starting price of $999 and is slated to go on sale later this quarter.