Samsung SM-G9298 Flip Phone goes official with Dual Display, Snapdragon 821 SoC and 4 GB RAM
After announcing the W2017 premium flip phone back in November last year, Samsung has now announced yet another flip phone which is dubbed Samsung SM-G9298, or, the Leadership 8.
The SM-G9298, or, the Leadership 8 as it’s called in China, is a smartphone in the form of a flip phone. It has two screens, one which is visible while the flip is closed and second which shows up when you flip open the phone. Both of these screens are 4.2-inch in size having a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels.
The Leadership 8 is powered by last year’s Snapdragon 821 SoC which is coupled with 4 GB RAM and backed by Adreno 530 GPU. It is made out of aluminium and has a fingerprint scanner at the back below the 12 MP primary camera. For selfies, you get a 5 MP camera on the front.
The Leadership 8 comes with features like Samsung Pay, S-Voice, Secure Folder and a configurable multi-function hotkey. However, it doesn’t come with Samsung’s digital assistant Bixby.
Samsung SM-G9298 specifications:
- CPU: 2.15 GHz Snapdragon 821 quad-core processor
- RAM: 4 GB
- GPU: Adreno 530 GPU
- Operating System: Android
- Display: Dual 4.2-inch Full-HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) Super AMOLED Always-On Display
- Rear Camera: 12 MP with f/1.7 aperture and LED flash
- Front Camera: 5 MP with f/1.9 aperture
- Internal Storage: 64 GB
- External Storage: Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card
- SIM: Hybrid Slot (SIM + SIM / microSD card)
- Connectivity: 4G, GPS, microUSB, Bluetooth 4.1, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, NFC
- Other: Fingerprint Scanner
- Battery: 2300 mAh with Wireless Charging
Samsung SM-G9298 Price and Availability:
- Price: To be announced
- Availability: To be available in China through China Mobile. No word on availability in other markets.
By the way, would you like to use a phone like this?
stylish and feature packed flip phone!!