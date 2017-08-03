Samsung SM-G9298 Flip Phone

After announcing the W2017 premium flip phone back in November last year, Samsung has now announced yet another flip phone which is dubbed Samsung SM-G9298, or, the Leadership 8.

The SM-G9298, or, the Leadership 8 as it’s called in China, is a smartphone in the form of a flip phone. It has two screens, one which is visible while the flip is closed and second which shows up when you flip open the phone. Both of these screens are 4.2-inch in size having a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels.

The Leadership 8 is powered by last year’s Snapdragon 821 SoC which is coupled with 4 GB RAM and backed by Adreno 530 GPU. It is made out of aluminium and has a fingerprint scanner at the back below the 12 MP primary camera. For selfies, you get a 5 MP camera on the front.

The Leadership 8 comes with features like Samsung Pay, S-Voice, Secure Folder and a configurable multi-function hotkey. However, it doesn’t come with Samsung’s digital assistant Bixby.

Samsung SM-G9298 specifications:

CPU: 2.15 GHz Snapdragon 821 quad-core processor

2.15 GHz Snapdragon 821 quad-core processor RAM: 4 GB

4 GB GPU: Adreno 530 GPU

Adreno 530 GPU Operating System: Android

Android Display: Dual 4.2-inch Full-HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) Super AMOLED Always-On Display

Dual 4.2-inch Full-HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) Super AMOLED Always-On Display Rear Camera: 12 MP with f/1.7 aperture and LED flash

12 MP with f/1.7 aperture and LED flash Front Camera: 5 MP with f/1.9 aperture

5 MP with f/1.9 aperture Internal Storage: 64 GB

64 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card

Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card SIM: Hybrid Slot (SIM + SIM / microSD card)

Hybrid Slot (SIM + SIM / microSD card) Connectivity: 4G, GPS, microUSB, Bluetooth 4.1, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, NFC

4G, GPS, microUSB, Bluetooth 4.1, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, NFC Other: Fingerprint Scanner

Fingerprint Scanner Battery: 2300 mAh with Wireless Charging

Samsung SM-G9298 Price and Availability:

Price: To be announced

To be announced Availability: To be available in China through China Mobile. No word on availability in other markets.

By the way, would you like to use a phone like this?

