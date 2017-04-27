Samsung Z4 user manual leaked

Even as Samsung is focusing its marketing efforts towards its mainstream Android smartphones, the company seems to be gearing up to launch yet another Tizen-powered smartphone – the Samsung Z4.

The user manual of a Samsung handset bearing model number Samsung SM-Z400F/DS was leaked. Based on the model number, we assume that the handset is the next-generation Samsung Z4 and the successor to the Samsung Z3. As with the other members of the Z series, we expect the smartphone to run on the company’s Tizen OS.

The user manual of the alleged Samsung Z4 reveals an unibody design with the signature Samsung Home button below the display. However, what is peculiar is the pair dual LED flash present on either sides of the rear camera. Additionally, there is also a loudspeaker just below the camera module. The front camera would also have a flash.

