Keeping up with the demand for ultra-affordable 4G smartphones in the country, Sansui has now launched the Sansui Horizon 1 in India.

Sansui has announced the launch of the Sansui Horizon 1, which is the company’s latest ultra-affordable 4G VoLTE-enabled smartphone with a panic button. The device has a 4.5 inch IPS display with resolution of 854 x 480 pixels. The smartphone is powered by a quad core processor with 1 GB of RAM and 8 GB of internal storage.

The Sansui Horizon 1 has a decent 5 MP rear facing auto focus camera with dual LED flash. There is also a front facing 3.2 MP camera with selfie flash. The device runs on the Android Marshmallow version with a 2000 mAh battery. The phone has dual SIM support with 4G LTE and VoLTE connectivity.

Speaking about the Sansui Horizon 1, Abhishek Malpani, COO – Mobiles, Sansui, said, “We are delighted to offer the exclusive range of highly featured 4G phones in Indian market. With the perfect combination of technology and affordability, we believe that the new offerings will redefine the 4G experience of the customers, impacting the overall smartphone market. This launch will offer a new range of 4G VoLTE enabled Smartphones with Android Marshmallow to keep you in sync with the updated technology, Quad Core Processor to turbocharge your app performance, GIF Camera to create and share your own GIFs, Multi Touch Point Sensor and lot more. Through our partnership with Flipkart, we aim to impact the exclusive online market with the entry of a revolutionising range of value for money 4G phones.”

Sansui Horizon 1 specs:

4.5 inch display

854 x 480 pixels resolution

1.3 GHz quad core processor

1 GB RAM

8 GB internal memory

5 MP primary camera

3.2 MP front facing camera

Android v6.0 Marshmallow

Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE

2000 mAh battery

Sansui Horizon 1 Price and Availability:

The handset priced at Rs. 3999. The phone will be available exclusively on Flipkart.