Google Play Music All Access subscription service launched in India

By Jonathan Pereira
Months after Google launched Google Play Music for its Indian users, the company has now launched the Google Play Music All Access subscription service.

Google has announced the launch of the Google Play Music All Access subscription service for its users in India. The service offers free unlimited streaming and downloads of millions of songs, choice of songs, albums, and playlists. Further, the service, which is completely ad-free, also offers personalized recommendations and unlimited skips.

As an introductory offer, Google is offering a one-month free trial of the Google Play Music All Access subscription service. Thereafter, users who sign up before May 18 would be charged at a discounted rate of Rs. 89 per month. The price might be increased after May 18.

Speaking about the launch, Elias Roman, Lead Product Manager, Google Play Music, said, “With Google Play Music subscription, Indian subscribers can listen to their favourite music across a variety of languages, including Hindi, English, Tamil and more. This music can be accessed from any device with your Google Account. To make the experience deeply personalized, we’ve plugged into Google’s understanding of context and machine learning to recommend the right music at the right moment based on each listener’s preference, place and activity.

7 Comments on "Google Play Music All Access subscription service launched in India"

VISHAL GAJANAN GIRI

Tough competition to Apple music!!

50 minutes 1 second ago
50 minutes 1 second ago
Liu Min Han

Music lovers rejoice!

2 hours 35 minutes ago
2 hours 35 minutes ago
Ankit Kr

Good news for music lovers💟💟

2 hours 37 minutes ago
2 hours 37 minutes ago
Rahul Kashyap

Music addicts….. Good news 😋😋

3 hours 37 minutes ago
3 hours 37 minutes ago
Ajay Thakur

Finally! I’ve been waiting for this. Pricing is great, very cheap compared to other music streaming apps.

3 hours 37 minutes ago
3 hours 37 minutes ago
Rahul Kashyap

Wow good news for music lovers. 😍😍

3 hours 38 minutes ago
3 hours 38 minutes ago
EUB TANI

Amazing…. service offers free unlimited streaming and downloads of millions of songs, choice of songs, albums, and playlists. Thanks Google.

3 hours 49 minutes ago
3 hours 49 minutes ago
