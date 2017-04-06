Google Play Music All Access subscription service launched in India

Months after Google launched Google Play Music for its Indian users, the company has now launched the Google Play Music All Access subscription service.

Google has announced the launch of the Google Play Music All Access subscription service for its users in India. The service offers free unlimited streaming and downloads of millions of songs, choice of songs, albums, and playlists. Further, the service, which is completely ad-free, also offers personalized recommendations and unlimited skips.

As an introductory offer, Google is offering a one-month free trial of the Google Play Music All Access subscription service. Thereafter, users who sign up before May 18 would be charged at a discounted rate of Rs. 89 per month. The price might be increased after May 18.

Speaking about the launch, Elias Roman, Lead Product Manager, Google Play Music, said, “With Google Play Music subscription, Indian subscribers can listen to their favourite music across a variety of languages, including Hindi, English, Tamil and more. This music can be accessed from any device with your Google Account. To make the experience deeply personalized, we’ve plugged into Google’s understanding of context and machine learning to recommend the right music at the right moment based on each listener’s preference, place and activity.”