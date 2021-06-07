How to search Open Tabs in Mozilla Firefox on your computer

If you are one of those users who have a lot of browser windows and tabs open on your computer and are getting lost when trying to open a particular tab, there’s here is a quick tip that could help you solve this issue.

Users of the Mozilla Firebox web browser, regardless of the operating system — Windows, Linux, or Mac can search for the open tabs that make it easy to locate or open a specific tab. There are two different methods that can be used for this and here is a guide for the same.

Method 1

When you have a lot of tabs open in Mozilla Firefox on your computer, the browser lets users search for a specific tab.

Step 1: Click on the “List all tabs” button located in the tab bar.

Step 2: From the drop-down menu, click the “Search Tabs” option.

Method 2

There’s also another method in Firefox that lets users search for specific tabs using the address bar without the need to click buttons.

In this method, to look for a specific tab, type “%” (percentage symbol) in the address bar — either before or after the query to filter the results to only open tabs.

Once you click on any of the links from the results, the browser will automatically take you to the tab that you selected. You can use this as many times as you wish to look through the apps and open them.