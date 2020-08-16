How to send new apps to App Library on iPhone

Apple has released the beta version of the iOS 14 operating system for the iPhone, which brings several new features. One of them is App Library which automatically organizes apps into categories and can be easily accessed.

Usually, when you install a new application on your iPhone, it appears on the home screen automatically. But with the new App Library already present, you can access the app from there, making the app’s presence on the home screen a bit chaotic.

In this guide, we will show you a step-by-step process on how you can stop newly-installed apps from appearing on the home screen and directly send them to the App Library, from where you can access them.

Add apps directly in App Library on iPhone

Before processing further, make sure that you have already installed the iOS 14 Public Beta on your iPhone. If you haven’t already, we have published a step-by-step guide for it as well, do check that out.

Step 1: Open the “Settings” app on your iPhone and then tap on the “Home Screen” option from the list.

Step 2: Now, under the “New App Downloads” section, tap on the option that reads “App Library Only.”

Step 3: As for the notification badges, if you want it to appear for apps in the App Library, toggle that option on.

So, from now onwards, when you install the new apps, they will show up in the “Recently Added” folder in the App Library and not on your phone’s home screen.