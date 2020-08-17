ZTE

ZTE Axon 20 5G with under-display camera to launch on 1st September

By Jeet

After a few weeks of leaks and teasers, ZTE has today officially confirmed that the company will be launching its next highly anticipated smartphone — ZTE Axon 20 5G in China on 1st September.

The device is highly anticipated as it is expected to be the world’s first commercial smartphone to come with under-display camera technology. While the company has not revealed its specs and features, the device has passed through TENNA certification, revealing those details.

As per the TENAA listing, the smartphone features a 6.92-inch Full HD+ OLED display and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC along with support for the next-gen 5G connectivity.

The ZTE Axon 20 5G is expected to be available in three memory variants — 6 GB RAM, 8 GB RAM, and 12 GB RAM with two storage options — 64 GB and 128 GB. It is also expected to have a microSD card slot with support for up to 2 TB.

In the camera department, the quad-camera setup could include a 64 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultra-wide lens, a 2 MP macro sensor, and a 2 MP depth sensor. On the front side, there could be a 32 MP snapper, placed underneath the display panel.

The smartphone is expected to run the Android 10 operating system with the company’s own MiFlavor 10.1 user interface. The device will be powered by a 4120mAh battery with support for fast charging.

