How to set Bing daily photos as wallpaper on your Android smartphone

Microsoft’s Bing search engine may not be as widely used as Google but one of the feature that sets it apart from others is the beautiful background images that gets changed daily. If you are a fan of the feature, then there’s a way to get those daily images are your smartphone’s wallpaper if you are using an Android smartphone.

To do so, you’ll need Microsoft’s official Bing Wallpapers application from the Play Store which can set the high-resolution daily images as your phone’s wallpaper. Here’s a step by step guide explaining how you can do so.

Set daily Bing photos as wallpaper on Android