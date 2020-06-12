Are you using Apple Music to play songs? Are you new to Apple Music and played a list of songs that you liked? Whether you are using iPhone, iPad, or any Android device, you can view the songs that you have recently played in the Apple Music. Here’s how to find your recently played songs in the Apple Music.

Perhaps, you have subscribed to the Apple Music service and you are enjoying the Apple Music experience. Just like other music streaming services, Apple Music allows you to create, manage, and share playlists. You can easily view the recently played songs, the top 25 most played songs, recently added songs to the playlist, and more.

How To View Songs You’ve Recently Played In Apple Music

Launch the Apple Music on your iPhone, iPad, or Android device from the Homescreen. Go to the Library section as shown in the screenshot below. Here, tap on the first option under Library , i.e. Playlist . You will see Recently Played playlist, tap on it. Scroll down until you find it in the Playlists menu. View the songs that you have recently played in the Apple Music.

Scrolling all the way down to the bottom will show you the total number of songs in the playlist as well as the total duration for all the songs combined.

This also applies to those who haven’t subscribed and can take advantage of smart playlists within the Music app. That’s all you have to do to view the songs that you have recently played to the playlist.

If you are using the Apple Music in the darker environments or at night, make use of the Dark Mode in Apple Music. More iPhone tips and tricks, and guides are available.

