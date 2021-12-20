How to set up Google Smart Lock on Android device

It has been a few years since Google added a feature called Google Smart Lock for Android devices. The feature comes in handy if you are facing the problem of constantly having to unlock your device by entering the pin or passcode. There are several different methods for using this feature.

With the On-body Detection, the device will not require you to enter the pin or passcode again when you take the device out of your pocket. If the Trusted Devices is enabled, then you can allow other devices you trust without the need to enter the password to unlock those devices. The Trusted Places option allows users to create a location, which can either be a home or office or anything, where there will be no need to enter the passcode.

In this step-by-step guide, we will show you how to set up and enable the Google Smart Lock feature on your Android smartphone.

How to set up Google Smart Lock on an Android device

Step 1: Open the Settings application on your Android smartphone.

Step 2: When the Settings app opens, go to the “Security” option.

Step 3: As the “Security” page loads, select the “Advanced settings” option.

Step 4: Now, from the list of all the options, select the “Smart Lock” feature.

Step 5: You will now be asked to enter the passcode or another screen lock.

Step 6: Now, choose either “On-body detection, Trusted places, or Trusted devices” as per your choice.

Step 7: Once that is done, follow the on-screen instructions to complete the setup.

That’s it. After following the above-mentioned process and all the steps, the Google Smart Lock feature has now been enabled on your Android smartphone. Along with quickly accessing your devices, you can also share passwords across your devices. If you don’t want this feature enabled, then you can turn it off with the settings in your Google account.