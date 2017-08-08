We are seeing a shift in the design language in the smartphone industry for some time now. Manufacturers are trying to cram in bigger displays into their smartphones while also keeping the overall footprint of the device smaller to make it more pocket-able and comfortable to hold with one hand. We already have phones like Galaxy S8 and LG G6 which are very popular phones sporting bezel-less design. Well, the SHARP AQUOS S2 unveiled today becomes the latest member to join this club.

The SHARP AQUOS S2 was unveiled today at an event in China. Like we said already, the AQUOS S2 sports a bezel-less design and boasts a 5.5-inch LCD display having a resolution of 2040 x 1080 pixels. There are two variants of the SHARP AQUOS S2. One is powered by Snapdragon 630 SoC whereas the other comes with Snapdragon 660 under the hood.

The Snapdragon 630 variant has 4 GB RAM at its disposal whereas the Snapdragon 660 variant has a generous 6 GB. That’s not the only difference though. The former has 64 GB of storage whereas the latter comes with 128 GB of storage on board.

The SHARP AQUOS S2 comes with dual camera setup at the back which consists of a combination of a 12 MP and an 8 MP sensor to offer bokeh effect. On the front, there’s an 8 MP snapper for selfies and video calls, and, below the display is the fingerprint scanner which is the smallest we have ever seen.

SHARP AQUOS S2 specifications:

CPU: 2.2 GHz Snapdragon 630/660 octa-core processor

2.2 GHz Snapdragon 630/660 octa-core processor RAM: 4 GB (with Snapdragon 630), 6 GB (with Snapdragon 660) LPDDR4X

4 GB (with Snapdragon 630), 6 GB (with Snapdragon 660) LPDDR4X GPU: Adreno 508 (with Snapdragon 630), Adreno 512 (with Snapdragon 660)

Adreno 508 (with Snapdragon 630), Adreno 512 (with Snapdragon 660) Operating System: Android 7.1.1 Nougat

Android 7.1.1 Nougat Display: 5.5-inch LCD display with 2040 x 1080 pixel resolution, 2.5D curved glass and Gorilla Glass

5.5-inch LCD display with 2040 x 1080 pixel resolution, 2.5D curved glass and Gorilla Glass Rear Camera: 12 MP + 8 MP with PDAF, f/1.75 aperture, 6P lens, depth of field and dual-tone LED flash

12 MP + 8 MP with PDAF, f/1.75 aperture, 6P lens, depth of field and dual-tone LED flash Front Camera: 8 MP with f/2.0 aperture and 5P lens

8 MP with f/2.0 aperture and 5P lens Internal Storage: 64 GB (with 4 GB RAM), 128 GB (with 6 GB RAM)

64 GB (with 4 GB RAM), 128 GB (with 6 GB RAM) External Storage: Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card

Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card SIM: Dual SIM

Dual SIM Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, NFC, USB Type-C, USB OTG

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, NFC, USB Type-C, USB OTG Colors: White and Black (with Snapdragon 630 + 4 GB RAM), Green and Blue (with Snapdragon 660 + 6 GB RAM)

White and Black (with Snapdragon 630 + 4 GB RAM), Green and Blue (with Snapdragon 660 + 6 GB RAM) Other: Fingerprint Scanner

Fingerprint Scanner Battery: 3020 mAh

SHARP AQUOS S2 Price and Availability:

Price of Snapdragon 630 SoC + 4 GB RAM variant: CNY 2499 (around $373/₹23,730)

CNY 2499 (around $373/₹23,730) Price of Snapdragon 660 SoC + 6 GB RAM variant: CNY 3499 (around $522/₹33,230)

CNY 3499 (around $522/₹33,230) Availability: The Snapdragon 630 variant can be pre-ordered on JD.com, with sales starting from August 14 in China. The Snapdragon 660 variant will be available later on. No word on availability in other markets.

Source | Via