Sony India has announced a special Festive Sale, giving gamers a ₹5,000 discount on select Sony PlayStation 5 Slim models, just like the summer sale offer in April this year. The offer makes it more affordable for Indian gamers to purchase the refreshed console during the festive season.

The festive discount applies to the following models:

PS5 Slim Console (CFI-2008A01X)

PS5 Slim Digital Edition (CFI-2008B01X)

The offer runs from 22nd September 2025 to 19th October 2025, or until stocks last. Customers can purchase the discounted consoles from Amazon.in, Flipkart.com, Blinkit, Zepto, Croma, Reliance Digital, Sony Center, and Vijay Sales, both online and offline.

Sony PlayStation 5 Slim

The PS5 Slim is available in two variants – the standard edition and the digital edition. Compared to the original PS5, the Slim is 30% smaller and up to 24% lighter, with redesigned glossy and matte side covers.

It comes with 1 TB of storage and supports both horizontal and vertical stands (sold separately). The standard edition includes a detachable Blu-ray disc drive, while the Digital Edition skips the drive for a sleeker form factor.

Despite the smaller build, the PS5 Slim retains the same powerful hardware and performance as the original PlayStation 5, supporting ray tracing, 4K gaming, and backward compatibility with PS4 titles.