Swipe Elite Power with fingerprint scanner and 4000 mAh battery launched for Rs. 6999

With the increasing demand for affordable smartphones with long-lasting battery, Swipe has now launched the Swipe Elite Power.

Swipe Technologies has announced the launch of the Swipe Elite Power, which is the company’s latest 4G smartphone with a massive 4000 mAh battery and a fingerprint scanner on the back. The device has a 5.5 inch IPS display with resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels. The smartphone is powered by a 1.2 GHz quad core Snapdragon 210 processor with 2 GB of RAM and 16 GB of internal storage.

The Swipe Elite Power has an 8 MP rear facing auto focus camera with LED flash. There is also a front facing 5 MP camera. The device runs on the Android Marshmallow version with a 4000 mAh battery which promises 240 hours of standby time or 15 hours of talk time. The phone has dual SIM support with 4G LTE connectivity. The handset is priced at Rs. 6999 and is available in Space Grey and Champagne Gold colour options. The device would be available exclusively on Flipkart starting January 31.

Speaking about the launch of Swipe Elite Power, Shripal Gandhi, Founder and CEO, Swipe Technologies, said, “Considering the appetite of users to consume content having increased exponentially, the battery capacity has become the driver of smartphone developments. Keeping in mind the consumer feedback in favour of a smartphone that can go without recharging for a long time, we have developed ELITE Power that helps us stay true to our ethos. We are excited to offer an extremely cost-effective high-end luxury product.”

Swipe Elite Power specs:

5.5 inch display

1280 x 720 pixels resolution

1.2 GHz quad core Qualcomm Snapdragon 210 processor

2 GB RAM

16 GB internal memory

8 MP primary camera

5 MP front facing camera

Android v6.0 Marshmallow

4000 mAh battery