Tabplus Rio, 7 inch Android 2.3 tablet launched for Rs. 9,900

Yet another Indian company enters the tablet market and this time around it is Bangalore-based Digital Waves who has joined the band wagon with the launch of the Android based Tabplus Rio tablet for just Rs. 9,900.

The Tabplus Rio will come with a 1GHz processor, 7 inch capacitive touchscreen, will run on Android 2.3 Gingerbread and support 3G via USB dongle.





Major specs of the Tabplus Rio are as below:

7-inch 800 x 480 capacitive touch screen

1GHz Cortex A9 processor

512 MB internal memory, expandable up to 32GB via microSD card

Android 2.3 operating system

Connectivity Wi-Fi, 3G USB dongle (select models)

4-dimensional G-sensor for gaming

USB and HDMI ports

Dimensions 203mm x 120mm x 13mm

3000 mAh battery



Given all these features and more, this tablet in the sub-10000 range is a decent buy. But as we saw yesterday that Lava Mobiles launch a tablet with similar specs at just Rs. 5,500 . So now that makes us a little conscious.