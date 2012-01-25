Telecom News, Mobile Phones Price & Specifications
Tabplus Rio, 7 inch Android 2.3 tablet launched for Rs. 9,900

By Amol Mathur
Yet another Indian company enters the tablet market and this time around it is Bangalore-based Digital Waves who has joined the band wagon with the launch of the Android based Tabplus Rio tablet for just Rs. 9,900.

Tabplus Rio 

The Tabplus Rio will come with a 1GHz processor, 7 inch capacitive touchscreen, will run on Android 2.3 Gingerbread and support 3G via USB dongle.

 
Major specs of the Tabplus Rio are as below:
  • 7-inch 800 x 480 capacitive touch screen
  • 1GHz Cortex A9 processor
  • 512 MB internal memory, expandable up to 32GB via microSD card
  • Android 2.3 operating system
  • Connectivity Wi-Fi, 3G USB dongle (select models)
  • 4-dimensional G-sensor for gaming
  • USB and HDMI ports
  • Dimensions 203mm x 120mm x 13mm
  • 3000 mAh battery
Given all these features and more, this tablet in the sub-10000 range is a decent buy. But as we saw yesterday that Lava Mobiles launch a tablet with similar specs at just Rs. 5,500. So now that makes us a little conscious.
 
Digital Waves will provide a year’s warranty for the Tabplus Rio and will be deliverable anywhere in India, free of cost. To buy the tablet you can head over to EBay here.
