Tabplus Rio, 7 inch Android 2.3 tablet launched for Rs. 9,900
Yet another Indian company enters the tablet market and this time around it is Bangalore-based Digital Waves who has joined the band wagon with the launch of the Android based Tabplus Rio tablet for just Rs. 9,900.
The Tabplus Rio will come with a 1GHz processor, 7 inch capacitive touchscreen, will run on Android 2.3 Gingerbread and support 3G via USB dongle.
Major specs of the Tabplus Rio are as below:
- 7-inch 800 x 480 capacitive touch screen
- 1GHz Cortex A9 processor
- 512 MB internal memory, expandable up to 32GB via microSD card
- Android 2.3 operating system
- Connectivity Wi-Fi, 3G USB dongle (select models)
- 4-dimensional G-sensor for gaming
- USB and HDMI ports
- Dimensions 203mm x 120mm x 13mm
- 3000 mAh battery
Given all these features and more, this tablet in the sub-10000 range is a decent buy. But as we saw yesterday that Lava Mobiles launch a tablet with similar specs at just Rs. 5,500. So now that makes us a little conscious.
Digital Waves will provide a year’s warranty for the Tabplus Rio and will be deliverable anywhere in India, free of cost. To buy the tablet you can head over to EBay here.
Leave a Reply
1 Comment on "Tabplus Rio, 7 inch Android 2.3 tablet launched for Rs. 9,900"