TATA DoCoMo

Tata DOCOMO introduces 24X7 Customer Care Chat Support

By Puneet Jain
3
Tata DOCOMO has launched a new Chat platform for its existing customers and also for those who are not customers of Tata DOCOMO. This Live Chat facility is available 24×7.  Tata  DOCOMO customers and Non Tata DOCOMO customers can get their queries related to Tata DOOCMO (offcourse) by using this Live Chat Support System. About a week back Reliance Communications launched similar live chat service for its data customers.

 

Tata DOCOMO introduces 24X7 Customer Care Chat Support

 

Tata DOCOMO introduces 24X7 Customer Care Chat Support Tata DOCOMO introduces 24X7 Customer Care Chat Support

 

Tata DOCOMO introduces 24X7 Customer Care Chat Support Tata DOCOMO introduces 24X7 Customer Care Chat Support

 

Tata DOCOMO introduces 24X7 Customer Care Chat Support Tata DOCOMO introduces 24X7 Customer Care Chat Support Tata DOCOMO introduces 24X7 Customer Care Chat Support Tata DOCOMO introduces 24X7 Customer Care Chat Support

What do you think about Tata DOCOMO’s new initiative? Do share your views.

You might also likeMore from author

Leave a Reply

3 Comments on "Tata DOCOMO introduces 24X7 Customer Care Chat Support"

9032077698

Recharge payment

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
11 minutes 12 seconds ago
chhaya mangsulkar

hello
Sir

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 month 14 days ago
chhaya mangsulkar

hello sir my net recharge is double by your mistak

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 month 14 days ago
wpDiscuz