TATA DoCoMo

Tata Docomo offers unlimited local voice calls in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana

By Jonathan Pereira
3

With most of the major private telecom operators offering unlimited voice calls to compete with new-comer Reliance Jio, Tata Docomo is now offering unlimited talk time to its subscribers.

Tata Docomo offers unlimited local voice calls in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana

Tata Docomo has announced two new recharge offers for its prepaid customers in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The packs offer unlimited local voice calls on the Tata Docomo network. The offer is priced at Rs. 64 for new customers and Rs. 82 for existing customers. The packs are valid for a period of 28 days.

Speaking about the launch, Prasanna Das, Consumer Business Unit-Head- Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, said, “The two plans are designed to offer our subscribers greater benefits of voice at competitive prices. We have seen an uptake of our services and in order to further democratise voice services usage amongst our subscribers, we are offering various benefits across our telecom circles. As a customer centric company, our focus is to provide superior user experience and further deepen our customer engagement.

You might also like More from author

Leave a Reply

3 Comments on "Tata Docomo offers unlimited local voice calls in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana"

VISHAL GAJANAN GIRI

it’s too long since I heard from DOCOMO but looks like they r back in business with cool offers!!!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
42 minutes 50 seconds ago
Liu Min Han

Good offer

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
52 minutes 48 seconds ago
Rahul Kashyap

It’s nice to hear it.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
4 hours 34 seconds ago
wpDiscuz