Tata Docomo offers unlimited local voice calls in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana

With most of the major private telecom operators offering unlimited voice calls to compete with new-comer Reliance Jio, Tata Docomo is now offering unlimited talk time to its subscribers.

Tata Docomo has announced two new recharge offers for its prepaid customers in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The packs offer unlimited local voice calls on the Tata Docomo network. The offer is priced at Rs. 64 for new customers and Rs. 82 for existing customers. The packs are valid for a period of 28 days.

Speaking about the launch, Prasanna Das, Consumer Business Unit-Head- Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, said, “The two plans are designed to offer our subscribers greater benefits of voice at competitive prices. We have seen an uptake of our services and in order to further democratise voice services usage amongst our subscribers, we are offering various benefits across our telecom circles. As a customer centric company, our focus is to provide superior user experience and further deepen our customer engagement.”