Tata Motors is charging ahead with a bold plan to invest up to ₹35,000 crore (around ~$4.1 billion) over the next five years, reinforcing its position as India’s leading electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer. The investment aims to expand its vehicle lineup, integrate advanced technologies, and support the country’s clean mobility goals.

Unveiled during the company’s investor day presentation, the strategy includes increasing Tata’s portfolio from the current 8 models to 15 by 2030, meaning the company is planning to launch 7 new cars. This will include new electric vehicles, compressed natural gas (CNG) models, and enhancements to vehicle tech features.

India, now the third-largest car market globally, is preparing to implement stricter emission norms by 2027 and targets 30% EV penetration by 2030. Tata’s investment aligns with this national vision and its own internal goals of achieving a 16% market share by March 2027, and expanding it to 18 – 20% by March 2030.

While Tata didn’t disclose its exact capex for FY26, it previously committed around ₹8,000 crore for the current fiscal year across its domestic verticals, including commercial vehicles.