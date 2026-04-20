TECNO has launched the TECNO POP X 5G in India, focusing on battery life, durability, and offline connectivity features. The smartphone targets users looking for reliable everyday performance with extended usage and strong network capabilities. Highlights include a 6,500 mAh battery, a 120 Hz display, IP64 Pro, MediaTek Dimensity 6400 SoC, and more.

The POP X 5G is built in an 8.18mm slim profile with 6-series aerospace-grade aluminum camera deco. It comes with an IP64 Pro rating for dust and splash resistance, and drop-tested durability. It sports a 6.78-inch HD+ display with a 120 Hz refresh rate, 240 Hz touch sampling rate, and up to 560 nits brightness.

A standout feature of the device is FreeLink Communication, enabling voice calls, text messaging, and file sharing. It works without a cellular network within a 1.5 km range (open area). This is designed for basements, construction sites, warehouses, and remote areas.

The TECNO POP X 5G is equipped with a 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6400 octa-core SoC with up to 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage (expandable up to 2 TB via microSD card). It packs a 6,500 mAh battery with 45W fast charging, aimed at long-lasting usage.

It runs on Android 16 with HiOS 16 with several AI tools such as Communication & productivity (AI Noise Cancellation, WhatsApp Assistant, AI Writing Assistant, Circle to Search) and Camera & editing (AI Eraser 2.0, AI Image Extender, AI Flash Snap). Camera and additional features include a 13 MP rear camera + 8 MP front camera for selfies, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, 3.5mm headphone jack, and more.

The price for the TECNO POP X 5G starts at ₹15,999 for its 4 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage and ₹17,999 for its 6 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage. The device will be available from 24th April 2026 at 12 PM on Amazon.in

TECNO POP X 5G Price In India, Availability, & Offers

Price: ₹15,999 (4 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage), ₹17,999 (6 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage)

₹15,999 (4 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage), ₹17,999 (6 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage) Availability: 24th April 2026 at 12 PM on Amazon.in

24th April 2026 at 12 PM on Amazon.in Offers: N/A

Get TECNO POP X 5G on Amazon.in