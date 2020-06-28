How to Temporarily Disable Face ID on iPhone

In 2017, along with the introduction of the iPhone X, Apple also unveiled its new authentication technology – Face ID. You just glance on your iPhone and if your face matches the one stored in the device, the iPhone unlocks.

While the Face ID is a secure system, nothing can be trusted blindly. So, what if you are in a situation where someone else if trying to access your iPhone using? Someone may try to spoof Face ID to unlock your phone when it is locked. Or what if you don’t want the law-enforcement officer to access your device?

In the United States, law enforcement agencies cannot legally compel you to give your passcode or type it in yourself. But the same is not applicable for Face ID.

Well, there’s a way to temporarily disable Face ID when you are in a situation where you don’t want Face ID enabled. In this guide, we are showing you three different method you can use to temporarily disable Face ID on your iPhone.

Once the Face ID is disabled, you will need to enter the passcode to unlock your iPhone and use it. So make sure you remember it before using this method.

Method 1