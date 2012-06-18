Tikona launches 2 Mbps Unlimited Plan for Rs. 999

Tikona Digital Network which offers broadband services to users in about 28 cities all over India has today announced the launch of a new truly Unlimited Plan.

Tikona understands the need of its users and so has launched the ‘Unlimited Usage Monthly Super Saver’ which would go on to offer Unlimited usage at 2 Mbps speed and at a monthly rental of just Rs. 999 per month.

The best part of this Unlimited Usage Monthly Super Saver plan is that there is no Fair-Usage-Policy (FUP) which is levied on the plan, nor there is any speed downgrades. This plan could be a hit with users who need fast connectivity to the world of Internet and worry about the Speed and Data limits.



Announcing the plans, Heramb Ranade, Chief Marketing Officer said,