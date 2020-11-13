Top 5 Android smartphones under ₹30,000 to buy this Diwali 2020

Looking for smartphones under ₹30,000? Whether you want to buy a smartphone for yourself or gift it to your loved ones this Diwali, there’s always a hassle in choosing the right one. But don’t fret, we have compiled a list of the best Android smartphones under ₹30,000 to buy on this Diwali festival. Here they are.

With the festival running, you may find plenty of offers on the online and offline stores, if you want to get that best deal this season, visit the buy link on the bottom of each mentioned smartphone.

Not long ago, OPPO has launched two new smartphones under its F17 series, the OPPO F17 Pro is the upper-end model that comes in special Diwali packaging. OPPO F17 Pro Diwali Edition is yet another impressive smartphone that you can look for under ₹30,000.

Unlike the rest of the F17 Pro variants, the Diwali Edition comes in Matte Gold color and has a special box carrying OPPO’s 10,000 mAh power bank inside and a special Diwali protective case for the OPPO F17 Pro. Aside from this, the OPPO F17 Pro has a unique gradient Gold color with a new Diwali theme in it. Here’s a video that shows you the box contents of the OPPO F17 Pro Diwali Edition and its overview.

About the features, the OPPO F17 Pro slim designed matte finish using 64 MP quad cameras, dual selfie cameras, Super AMOLED display, and 30W VOOC 4.0 flash charging for a faster battery charging experience.

The price for the OPPO F17 Pro Diwali Edition starts at ₹23,990 for 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage available on Amazon, here’s the link.

Aside from the flagship killers, OnePlus has also come up with its midrange contender, OnePlus Nord and it’s on our top of the list in this segment. If you are familiar with the OnePlus smartphones, the OnePlus Nord will give you the premium smartphone experience, offer you a gorgeous 90 Hz AMOLED display, and the un-denying fast charging tech Warp Charge 30T for the quickest charging among all.

The OnePlus Nord is available on Amazon India in three variants, starting from ₹24,999 for its 64 GB variant, and goes as much as 256 GB with a massive 12 GB RAM for ₹29,999. Overall, it’s a competent package you can get under ₹30,000, check out the Amazon link below.

You can read our OnePlus Nord review here.

Samsung has a variety of smartphones available, but when it comes to the Galaxy M series, you get bang for the buck. Samsung Galaxy M51 which is also a close contender of the OnePlus Nord, has everything, from its unmatched battery performance (7,000 mAh), reliable hardware, and Super AMOLED Plus display, and impressive camera package.

If you are planning to get a smartphone this festive season, the Samsung Galaxy M51 can’t be overlooked. Available for a price of ₹24,999 for its base variant, you can straightaway buy from Amazon, it’s currently under a sweet deal at ₹22,499, take a look at the link below.

You can read our Samsung Galaxy M51 review here.

The new entrant in the segment is the vivo V20 featuring Android 11 out-of-the-box. It’s slim designed and covered with matte glass, it comes with a 44 MP selfie camera, 64 MP rear camera, and offers 33W fast charging. The vivo V20 costs ₹24,990 for 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage, hit the link below to buy.

Last but not least, the flagship Redmi K20 Pro still beats most smartphones in this price range when it comes to performance, priced at ₹26,999, the Redmi K20 Pro packs a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ octa-core CPU.

Whether you want to game on it or want the maximum performance in a smartphone, this mighty smartphone can be a great deal. Flaunts a beautiful Aura Prime glass design on the back, a full-screen pop-up camera mechanism, amazing 48 MP cameras, and a powerhouse when it comes to raw performance.

You can read our Redmi K20 Pro review here.

That’s all for now, these are the top 5 Android smartphones that you can buy on this Diwali festival. Don’t forget to hit the share button to share it with your friends on social media if they are planning to buy one.

