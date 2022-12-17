realme recently launched its latest realme 10 Series smartphones in India and the realme 10 Pro+ is the upper variant featuring realme UI 4.0, a curved vision display, a slim and lightweight design, and the new Dimensity 1080 CPU with 67W fast charging support. The realme 10 Pro+ is among the first smartphones to receive the realme UI 4.0 and it packs lots of amazing tricks, shortcuts, gestures, and useful features. Here are the top realme 10 Pro+ tips and tricks you need to know.

Top realme 10 Pro+ Tips, Tricks, Quick Shortcuts, Useful Features

1) Simple Screenshot Gesture – Slide Three Fingers

The realme UI 4.0 has a great gesture-based shortcut for taking screenshots and it’s been there in the realme UI 3.0, but still many people don’t know this handy quick gesture. Most people are still using the traditional method – the Power Button and Volume Down button, but this gesture is way too simple.

To use this feature, just slide three fingers on the screen from top to bottom and the screenshot is quickly saved in the gallery. This feature is turned on by default, however, you can disable or re-enable it from the settings on your phone.

Go to Settings -> System Settings -> Gesture & motions and see the slider for Swipe down with 3 fingers to take screenshot is On or Off.

Taking screenshots using its three fingers gesture is the easiest and by far the most convenient way to take screenshots on your smartphone. By using the three-finger gesture, you will be able to take screenshots much easier without any hazzle.

2) Half Or Partial Screenshot Via The Same Gesture

You just learned the quick gesture for taking screenshots, and the same can be used for taking half or partial screenshots. If you don’t want to take fullscreen screenshots, you can easily take partial screenshots by doing this simple trick. There are two more hidden gestures, the partial screenshot, and the scrolling screenshot and it takes a slightly different approach for gestures. Unlike full screenshots, a partial screenshot or half screenshot gesture captures a portion of the screen and not fullscreen.

Enable the partial screenshot settings on your phone.

Go to Settings -> System Settings -> Gesture & motions and turn on the slider for Touch and hold with 3 fingers to take screenshot .

To take partial screenshots, just tap and hold the three fingers on the screen for a second, and then swipe down on the screen. You are provided with a selection on the screen, choose the screen area to whatever you like, and take partial screenshots. Remember, you will have to hold the three fingers on the screen for a second and then swipe it down.

3) Take Scrolling Screenshots With Gesture

Another three-finger gesture that will allow you to take scrolling screenshots on realme 10 Pro+. Scrolling screenshots are useful if you are saving a long chat history, a description, a document, or some information over the internet. To take scrolling screenshots, use the same gesture i.e. three fingers and tap and hold on the screen for a second, and swipe throughout the bottom of the screen.

4) Stop Apps From Using Data On Your Phone

If you don’t know, the realme UI 4.0 has a feature that will allow you to control the Wi-Fi access for the installed apps. If you are wondering how to stop an app from using your Wi-Fi, this is where it comes in handy. There’s a kill switch for the internet connection on a per-app basis and you can use it for apps that use data in the background.

If you think there’s an app that hogs your data every time you connect to the Wi-Fi network, why not take control of the apps that use your phone’s Wi-Fi? This handy feature enables you to block internet access for those apps that you think it’s using unnecessary data.

Go to Settings -> Apps -> Special app access -> Wi-Fi control and choose the apps that you want to stop or block the Wi-Fi access.

Turn off the slider to disable the Wi-Fi for the specific app. Now check the app and see if it has internet access.

5) Lock Apps Via Fingerprints

The realme 10 Pro+ comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner which can be used to secure individual apps installed on the phone and then unlock them using the fingerprints whenever required. The apps you use on the phone can be locked using your fingerprints so that nobody but only you can access the apps by unlocking them using your fingerprints.

To lock apps with your fingerprints, here’s what you need to do. Make sure you have registered your fingerprints on the realme 10 Pro+.

Step 1: Head to Settings -> Password & Security -> Fingerprint and add fingerprints (if you haven’t). Once done, you will be shown a menu where you can choose to turn on the App Lock .

Step 2: Now go to Settings -> Privacy -> App Lock and turn on the slider, you will be asked to set up a privacy password.

Step 3: Choose the apps you want to lock using your fingerprints by using the slider.

That’s it, the apps will now be locked and secured with your fingerprints. Now try to open a secured app and you will be asked for authentication. Use your fingerprints to unlock the apps.

Securing your phone with fingerprints is one of the essential things you should do, but securing the apps with fingerprints adds a layer of security on top. When your smartphone is in an unlocked state, the apps are still secured with fingerprints. An unlocked phone will give anyone access to your smartphone whether you have secured it with a fingerprint, pin, passcode, or any other security. This is where you should lock the apps with your fingerprints and secure them so when someone tries to access your unlocked phone and open the apps, it asks for a fingerprint authentication which only you can unlock, unlike others.

6) Change Fingeprint Animations

The realme 10 Pro+ comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner and it has some nice animations whenever you tap on it to unlock. Head over to Settings on the phone and tap on Wallpapers & style -> Fingerprint animation. From here, you can set your favorite fingerprint animation.

7) Split Screen Using A Simple Gesture

The Split Screen feature is quite underrated, many people switch apps frequently, but they can use this simple gesture to split the screen and use two apps simultaneously. Say, you can chat with your friends on WhatsApp and also watch videos on YouTube at the same time. This feature can be extremely useful if you multitask on your phone.

To use the Split screen feature, swipe up on the screen with three fingers to enter the Split screen mode and choose the app you want to use under split mode. You can adjust the slider to resize the apps.

The split screen can be turned On or Off from the Settings menu.

Go to Settings -> Special features -> Split screen and set the slider as per your needs.

You can also use the feature – Flexible windows just below the Split screen for floating windows similar to what you have seen on desktops.

8) Check 4G/5G Speeds In Real-Time

Do you think you are getting slow speeds on your 4G or 5G Mobile data? The realme 10 Pro+ can show you the real-time 4G or 5G speed in the status bar as well as the speed of your connected Wi-Fi. This gives you an idea if you really are getting slow internet speeds from your service provider or if there is anything in the background that’s hogging your data. You can also use this feature to view the speeds of your downloads/uploads or streaming media in real-time.

Here’s how to check 4G or 5G speed on realme 10 Pro+.

Go to Settings -> Notifications & Status bar -> Status bar and under the Status bar icons section, tap on Real-time network speed to turn on the slider.

Now, check the status bar and notice the real-time speed indicator working while you surf the net.

9) Put Watermarks, Date & Time Stamp on Photos

If you want to put the date and time stamp as well as a realme 10 Pro+ watermark on photos, you can do it with an easy method. You can get a watermark like Shot on realme 10 Pro+ or your own signature, date & time of the photo taken, as well as location information, and etc.

Step 1: Launch the Camera App and go to Camera Settings in the top-right corner using the three dots.

Step 2: Tap on Watermarks and turn on the slider on the right.

Step 3: There are options to customize the watermark, put your custom signature or add device model, change the font size and position of the signature, add location, and the date and time stamp.

10) View Battery Percentage In The Status Bar

One of the most common things on the phone that we want is to check the battery percentage which is, by default, not available in the status bar, rather just an animated icon. Adding a percentage will allow you to quickly check on the battery to see if you aren’t running out of it. This quick setting will allow you to put a percentage right next to the battery icon so that you can easily check on the remaining battery on your phone. realme 10 Pro+ has a battery icon with a percentage and you can customize it as per your needs.

To view the battery percentage in the status bar, simply go to Settings -> Notifications & Status bar -> Status bar -> Battery percentage and choose the desired option.

You can now view the percentage inside the battery or outside the battery depending on your chosen setting.

So, these are some of the best and top realme 10 Pro+ tips and tricks and features that we found within the realme UI 4.0 based on Android 13. You can check out our full review of the realme 10 Pro+. For more guides and tutorials like this, visit our How-To Guides.

