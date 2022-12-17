Many times you have Microsoft Word documents with page borders, no wonder if you have downloaded them from an email or somewhere else, and you simply can’t edit or remove them by clicking on them as you do with the text. But there’s a simple method to remove page borders in Microsoft Word files and it’s easy and only takes a few seconds. Here’s how you can remove page borders from a Word document on your Windows 11 PC.

How to remove Borders in Microsoft Word

Removing a page border is easy in Microsoft Word, although a page border isn’t added by default. Whenever you are editing a Word document containing page borders, you can remove it with this simple method, it only takes a minute or less.

Step 1: Launch Microsoft Word and open the document that has page borders.

Step 2: On the top menu bar, click on the Design tab and then go to the Page Borders at the last as shown.

Step 3: Make sure you are in the Page Border tab. On the left side, click on None to remove borders in Microsoft Word. You can choose to apply to the whole document or the first page from the drop-down menu in the preview section.

Step 4: Once done, click OK to apply the setting.

This is how you can remove page borders in Microsoft Word documents. You can also check more amazing Microsoft Office guides in our How-To Guides category.

