Want to export Excel workbook as PDF? You can easily convert Excel files into PDF files using a simple workaround. If you don’t know, Microsoft Office has built-in file converters which help you to export files in multiple file formats for example an Excel file can be saved in a PDF document. Here’s what you need to do to export Excel workbook as PDF.

How to export Excel workbook as PDF [Microsoft Office Guide]

Follow these easy steps to export Excel workbook as PDF.

Step 1: Once you finish your Excel workbook, you must go to the menu bar and click on File at the top left corner as shown.

Step 2: From here, click on Save As on the left and choose Browse as you can see in the screenshot below.

Step 3: When you click on the Browse button, a window will open to save your excel file in .xlsx format by default to the desired location. You just need to select Save as type and choose PDF from the drop-down list and then continue saving the file as usual. You will see the file extension as .PDF after you pick PDF from the list.

This is how you can export Excel workbook as PDF in Microsoft Office. There are several tricks, quick shortcuts, hacks, and time-saving workarounds in Microsoft Excel, check them out here. You can also view more in our How-To Guides section.

