Top realme X7 Max Tips, Tricks, Quick Shortcuts, Features

realme X7 Max is the latest realme smartphone with 5G support and it features the new MediaTek’s Dimensity 1200 SoC, 12 GB RAM, 120 Hz Super AMOLED screen, and 50W SuperDart fast charging. Aside from these, it packs a number of features with its realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11, and here are some of the realme X7 Max tips and tricks, quick shortcuts, and features.

1) Take Screenshots Using 3-Fingers

Taking screenshots isn’t as easy as the three-finger gesture, use your three fingers to take screenshots. If you think the easiest way to take screenshots is the usual power button and the volume down button, let me tell you, try this gesture if you haven’t used it, the realme X7 Max has the latest realme UI 2.0 allowing you to capture screenshots using the three fingers.

How exactly it works? All you need to do is swipe the three-finger downwards on the screen and the screenshot will be saved automatically to the gallery. Although this feature is turned on by default, you can disable or re-enable it from the settings.

Go to Settings -> Convenience Tools -> Gestures & Motions -> 3-Finger Screenshot.

2) Take Half Or Partial Screenshots

Partial screenshots can be useful if you want to take a portion of the screenshot and uses the same gesture that you just have used previously. Just like swiping the three fingers on the screen downloads, hold the three fingers on the screen for a second and then swipe downwards, this will give you a selection on the screen. Choose the screen area as per your wish to take partial screenshots.

3) Lock Apps With Fingerprint Scanner

The realme X7 Max offers a fingerprint scanner under the screen and it can be used to lock individual apps for your smartphone’s security. If someone tries to access any app on your smartphone, a fingerprint authentication will show up to unlock the app.

Set up the fingerprint scanner if you haven’t and head to the Settings -> Security -> App Lock. Choose the apps you want to lock with the fingerprint scanner. The next time you open the locked app, just put your finger on the scanner to unlock it.

4) View real-time internet speed in the status bar

Either it’s Wi-Fi or Mobile Data, for those of you who want to know the actual speed of the internet while downloading files or streaming videos, the realme X7 Max allows you to view the real-time internet speed in the status bar.

Head to Settings -> Notifications & Status Bar -> Real-Time Network Speed and tap the slider. Check the status bar and notice the real-time speed indicator.

5) Connect USB Drives, Keyboard, Or Mouse

realme X7 Max supports the USB OTG feature which lets you use the USB devices on the phone by using an OTG cable or connector. If you want to use a USB drive, an external mouse, or a USB keyboard, use the OTG feature.

To use USB drives or keyboard/mouse on your smartphone, connect your USB device using the OTG cable or adapter. Once you have plugged in the USB device, enable the OTG connection feature found under the Settings -> Additional Settings.

Go to the Settings -> Additional Settings -> OTG Connection to mount the USB device connected to your phone. Now you will be able to use the USB drive, keyboard, or mouse.

6) Record Screen Activity & Gameplay

realme X7 Max isn’t just a regular phone, it has a flagship processor that aids in high-end gaming and multitasking, and if you are into games, you may want to know that you have the option to record your gameplay with the built-in screen recorder. Aside from this, you can also record chats, videos, or anything that’s happening on the screen.

The screen recorder helps you to record any kind of screen activity on the phone, all you need is to tap the screen recorder shortcut icon from the notification panel and tap the recording button on the floating window. Once you are done with the recording, tap the stop button, your screen recording will be saved in the Gallery.

7) View Battery Percentage In The Status Bar

Not just realme X7 Max, but other realme smartphones don’t show you up a percentage of the remaining battery in the status bar, you have the animated battery icon in the corner that doesn’t tell much about the battery. What you can do is add a percentage to the icon so that you know how much battery power is left on the phone. To view the battery percentage, here’s what you can do.

Go to the Settings -> Notification & Status Bar and hit the Battery Percentage slider to see the battery percentage in the status bar.

8) Launch Google Assistant With A Shortcut

The Google Assistant can be also launched with a quick shortcut, to launch Google Assistant quickly on your realme X7 Max, just press and hold the power button for 0.5 seconds and the Google Assistant will open no matter on which screen you are on.

This feature isn’t enabled by default, head to the Settings -> Convenience Tools, and turn on the slider that says ‘Press and Hold the Power Button for 0.5s to Wake up Google Assistant‘.

9) Check RAM Usage

The realme X7 Max packs a massive amount of RAM, you will find 12 GB RAM on the phone which is great for multitasking and gaming, however, if you want to check how much the RAM is used and how much is the RAM available on the phone, there’s a quick trick to see that you can easily view the free RAM from the Recent Apps menu, all you need is activate the RAM info setting.

Head to the Settings -> Additional Settings -> Display RAM/Memory Information for Recent Tasks and enable the slider.

That was all about the quick and handy stuff about the realme X7 Max. Don’t forget to check out the hands-on and first impressions of the realme X7 Max below on our YouTube channel and realme X7 Max full review.

