How to transfer Google Play Music library to YouTube Music

Google recently launched the YouTube Music service which is a replacement for the Google Play Music. While the company has not yet announced when the Play Music will get shut down, we expect it to go out of service by the end of this year.

If you are a user of Google Play Music, here is a guide on how you can transfer your all your music library to the YouTube Music app. We are listing out two methods here but the second one is easier.

Method 1

Step 1: First of all, download and install the YouTube Music application on your smartphone from the Google Play Store.

Step 2: Now, open the app on your smartphone. When you open it, you’ll get an option that says “Transfer your Play Music library”.

Step 3: Click on the “Let’s Go” button. You’ll then see the option “Transfer your latest Google Play Music additions.”

Step 4: In that, you get two options — Not Now and Transfer. Click on “Transfer” to start the transfer process.

Method 2

The company has launched a new tool which allows Google Play Music users to transfer their music files to YouTube Music. You can access the tool by clicking here. If you don’t see the transfer button, you may need to wait for a couple of days as the service seems to be rolling out in phases.