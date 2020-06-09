Sony reschedules PlayStation 5 event for 11th June

Sony had scheduled a PlayStation 5 event for 4th June but the event was postponed because of the aggressive protests across the United States and several other countries in support of Black Lives Matter.

Now, the Japanse company has revealed the new date for the event. The company has confirmed that the PS5 event will now take place on 11th June at 1 PM PDT (1:30 AM IST) and will be live-streamed on playstation.com.

At the event, the company will be showcasing the new games coming to the PlayStation 5 when the gaming console gets launched during the holiday season this year, somewhere around November.

However, ahead of the launch, the company has revealed some of the key specifications of the device. The PS5 will be powered by AMD’s third-generation Ryzen CPU and a custom Radeon Navi GPU.

The device will be packed with 16 GB of GDDR6 RAM and 856 GB of SSD which will be capable of transferring 5 GB/s. Also, there will be an additional SSD slot for expansion. It will also be Sony’s first console to include a 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray drive.

Sony PlayStation 5 Key Specifications